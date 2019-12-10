comscore Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity
  Detel polymer power bank launched in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity: Price, Features
Detel polymer power bank launched in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity: Price, Features

Detel has launched its polymer power bank range in India. These power banks are available in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity.

  Published: December 10, 2019 4:03 PM IST
Detel has introduced new polymer power bank range in India. The company behind economical feature phone, TV and accessories extending its portfolio with its new power bank range. Under this new series, the company has launched a total of six new power banks. These power banks are named Di-5K, Di-10K, Di-10K Pro, Di-10K Atom, Di-20K and Di-20K Pro. The newly launched power banks start at Rs 1,499 in the country and will be available via company’s own website, Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Detel Polymer Power Banks: Price, Features

Detel has introduced six models as part of its Polymer Power Bank range. The Di-5K is priced at Rs 1,499, Di-10K and Di-10K Pro are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399 respectively. The Di-10K Atom, Di-20K and Di-20K Pro are available for Rs 2,499, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,499 respectively. As mentioned before, these power banks are available via Detel’s website, Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. As the name further implies, these power banks are available in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity and available in black and white colors.

Among the six devices, the Di-10K Pro and Di-20K Pro come with in-built cables for customer convenience. These power banks are also equipped with micro-processor to auto adjust charging voltage current to match devices. The products also come with RISC microprocessor controlled for fast charging and enhanced battery life. The Di-5K, Di-10K Atom, Di-10K Pro and Di-20K Pro feature both micro USB and Type-C port. The Di-10K and Di-20K only feature microUSB port for charging.

Except Di-5K, all the other power banks support 5V/2.1A output while Di-10K Atom and Di-20K Pro has LED display. “Our Polymer Power Bank Series focuses on the aspirational consumer needs that require a lifestyle to be connected 24 hours, 7 days a week. These devices take the rigors of multitasking and let one sail through the day with ease. Our goal is to provide value for money products to our customers who will qualify the product as affordable and functional,” said Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel.

