comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game
News

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

News

This is the best use case yet for LG G8 ThinQ's air gestures interface.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 12:04 PM IST
LG G8 ThinQ MWC main

At Mobile World Congress last month, LG announced the G8 ThinQ with flagship level specifications, last year’s design and one feature to set it apart from other flagships in the market. The G8 ThinQ comes with a front mounted 3D ToF camera that can be used to navigate the device using simply gestures. While the gesture interface is limited to some stock apps on the device, a developer found a sensible use for it. Developer ramtin8731 thinks the best use of LG’s gesture interface would be for mobile gaming.

The developer made a Rock Paper Scissors Android game that relies on the front-facing 3D ToF camera to capture your hand movements. The game uses the gesture interface so you won’t have to touch the screen while playing. As a  twist, the developer also added a piece of machine learning to the game and as a result, the computer opponent in the game learns from your patterns as you play. The app has been designed to watch what gestures you make and whether it will be a rock, paper or scissors and then let you play against a bot.

According to XDA, the app can work offline as well and takes advantage of TensorFlow Lite to learn your hand gestures and playing pattern. In its description, the developer says that the app needs a front-facing camera and a powerful processor to handle the AI processing done to record your data. In the settings, there is an option to enable the use of Android Neural Network API, which takes advantage of the AI processing feature baked into modern chipsets. The app is currently available for download from Google Play Store.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 12:04 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
News
Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

News

Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

News

Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

News

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch

News

Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users

Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

News

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game
Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Features

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood
Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Features

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019
OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup
Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo अप्रैल में लॉन्च कर सकती है 10x लॉसलैस जूम कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, और S10e की भारत में सेल शुरू, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

International Women's Day 2019 में ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकते हैं बेस्ट गिफ्ट ऑप्शन

इस कस्टमर की किस्मत निकली खराब, बिना LED प्लैश के मिला शाओमी Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन

Women's Day 2019: व्हाट्सएप के इन शानदार स्टिकर्स से विश करें विमेंस डे

News

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
News
Samsung Galaxy A8+ Android Pie update starts rolling out to users
Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus

News

Nubia to ‘restart’ its gaming and wearable devices in India; to compete with OnePlus
Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

News

Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019
Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game

News

Developer uses LG G8's air gestures to play Rock Paper Scissors game
Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch

News

Huawei Nova 4e key specifications leaked ahead of March 14 launch