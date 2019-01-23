comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time
News

Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

News

The mod comes as a Magisk Module which means users will need a rooted phone with Magisk framework installed.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 6:43 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (22)

Google Pixel 3 XL is considered one of the, if not the best smartphones when it comes to the camera department. Google Camera, the default camera that comes with the device along with all its software magic is considered the best camera software on the Android side of things. Software developers who are well aware with app development for Android have ported the software magic present in the Google Camera so that it can run on non-Pixel devices. This has brought the famed portrait mode, HDR processing and even the Night sight to a number of non-Pixel devices.

However, one thing that is missing from Google camera is the presence of manual controls. Considering the amount of attention that Google Camera receives, it was only a matter of time before someone attempted to bring manual controls to the default camera software. According to a report by XDA developers, a developer has figured out a way to introduce partial manual controls to the camera. It is partial manual control is because it simply extends the exposure time and ISO on the camera sensor in third-party camera apps.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

According to the report, the mod comes as a Magisk Module. This means that users will need a rooted phone with Magisk framework, and unlocked bootloader. The procedure requires users to format their smartphone. The developer has released three versions of the mode. Taking a look at the change-log of the mode, users will be able to achieve up to 60 seconds and a minimum of 1/12000th of a second when it comes to the exposure time.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

The mod also allows users to get a maximum of up to 14013 ISO. According to the report, this mod works seamlessly in a number of third-party apps. Though the mode does not work with stock Google Camera app. Considering that the mod works seamlessly with the help of Magisk framework, it is likely that this can also work with the Google Pixel 3.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Exclusive: Vivo V11 Pro successor with pop-up selfie camera launching in India next month

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019

Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

News

Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019

News

Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news

News

Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news
SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android

News

SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android
Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

1 करोड़ रुपये इनाम वाले PUBG Mobile टूर्नामेंट के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आज है आखिरी दिन, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

शाओमी के को-फाउंडर ने दिखाया फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, वीडियो में देखें

डील ऑफ द डे: रियलमी 2 से लेकर ऑनर 9N तक ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

वीडियो गेम इंडस्ट्री ने 2018 में 43 अरब डॉलर का रेवेन्यू जनरेट किया, स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनियों के लिए खतरे की घंटी

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019
Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

News

Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time
Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features

News

Meizu Zero with holeless design, 18W wireless charging launched: Specifications, features
LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24

News

LG G8 ThinQ confirmed to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20