Developers create a camera mod for Google Pixel 3 XL that increases ISO and exposure time

Google Pixel 3 XL is considered one of the, if not the best smartphones when it comes to the camera department. Google Camera, the default camera that comes with the device along with all its software magic is considered the best camera software on the Android side of things. Software developers who are well aware with app development for Android have ported the software magic present in the Google Camera so that it can run on non-Pixel devices. This has brought the famed portrait mode, HDR processing and even the Night sight to a number of non-Pixel devices.

However, one thing that is missing from Google camera is the presence of manual controls. Considering the amount of attention that Google Camera receives, it was only a matter of time before someone attempted to bring manual controls to the default camera software. According to a report by XDA developers, a developer has figured out a way to introduce partial manual controls to the camera. It is partial manual control is because it simply extends the exposure time and ISO on the camera sensor in third-party camera apps.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

According to the report, the mod comes as a Magisk Module. This means that users will need a rooted phone with Magisk framework, and unlocked bootloader. The procedure requires users to format their smartphone. The developer has released three versions of the mode. Taking a look at the change-log of the mode, users will be able to achieve up to 60 seconds and a minimum of 1/12000th of a second when it comes to the exposure time.

The mod also allows users to get a maximum of up to 14013 ISO. According to the report, this mod works seamlessly in a number of third-party apps. Though the mode does not work with stock Google Camera app. Considering that the mod works seamlessly with the help of Magisk framework, it is likely that this can also work with the Google Pixel 3.