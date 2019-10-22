comscore Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee | BGR India
News

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

News

The significant ease of Internet access, through a host of connected devices has made it increasingly viable for users to avail content from all over the world.

  Published: October 22, 2019 3:50 PM IST
Mahendra-Singh-Dhoni

Former India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni is the most dangerous of “search for online” celebrities who lead such search results, exposing Internet users to malicious websites and malware, an annual report by McAfee said. According to the cyber security company, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was second on the list, followed by Gautam Gulati, winner of the reality TV show – Bigg Boss 8.

“The significant ease of Internet access, through a host of connected devices has made it increasingly viable for users to avail content from all over the world.

“As subscription-based content platforms continue to grow in India, netizens often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, and images of their favorite superstars,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, said in a statement.

Following them closely was Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone and pop icon Badshah. “Unfortunately, they may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose in exchange for this access,” Krishnapur added. Next on this list was Radhika Apte at the sixth spot, Shraddha Kapoor seventh, ace woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur eighth, ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu ninth and Cristiano Ronaldo at 10th.

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Also Read

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

By 2020, the average age of an Indian is expected to be approximately 29 years, making it one of the youngest countries in the world. As this digital native population continues to spend more time online owing to cheaper data and proliferation of smart devices, they will continue to remain soft targets for cybercriminals who thrive on such user behaviour, the cyber security company noted.

It is important for them to understand the risks associated with torrent or pirated downloads and avoid being exploited by savvy cybercriminals.

McAfee published the 12th edition research report of its ‘Most Sensational Celebrity’ last year. And Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz was the most sensational celebrity to search for online last year. She replaced popular comedian Kapil Sharma from the previous year.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 22, 2019 3:50 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10s ऑफलाइन खरीदने पर मिलेगा 500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Facebook जल्द लॉन्च करेगा News Tab

Call of Duty: Mobile में नई Halloween अपडेट हुई लाइव, जोड़े गए ये फीचर्स

Oppo A5 2020 की कीमतें 500 रुपये हुई कम, अब 11,990 रुपये में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile का "Payload Mode" 23 अक्टूबर को होगा रिलीज, गेम में उड़ा सकेंगे हेलीकॉप्टर

