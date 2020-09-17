comscore Apple might have given us possible iPhone 12 launch date | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Did Apple reveal the launch date for iPhone 12 at the Watch event?
News

Did Apple reveal the launch date for iPhone 12 at the Watch event?

News

Apple launched the new Watch, iPad and iPad Air last night and the brand is set to launch the new iPhone very soon.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 1:35 PM IST
sept-hero

Apple launched the new Watch, iPad and iPad Air at the event on Tuesday. And everyone expecting to hear about the new iPhones were left disappointed. However, Apple has a habit of throwing us hints about future products or any possible launch date. So, it was intriguing to see dates mentioned in some of the presentation videos from the brand. Also Read - Apple Fall Keynote 2020: iPad Air, Watch SE, Apple One, Fitness+ and more

The one that caught our eye was the product video for the iPad during the product keynote. Over here, as you can see, the person writes ‘Due on September 30’ using the Apple Pencil on the iPad. Now, with the iPhone 12 expected to launch few weeks later than usual, did Apple just give a teaser about its possible launch date? People with a keen a eye on social media were able to pick these hints. And in addition to the date, the person also saves the 30 September date for an event on the iPad as seen below. Also Read - Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced; Everything you need to know

apple Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched with blood oxygen monitoring and more; check details

All these clearly suggest that in the coming days, we’ll get a clear launch date for the iPhone 12 series. Multiple reports also indicate that iPhones will start shipping in the latter part of October this year. So, it makes total sense for Apple to unveil the products, start taking pre-orders, and handle shipping for global markets afterwards. We’ll be keeping a close eye to see if Apple’s trick was found out, or was it just another bluff.

Apple iPhone 12 to miss out 120Hz refresh rate display

Apple is reportedly going to skip a major feature with the new iPhone 12 series. According to reports, the company’s upcoming iPhone series goes into mass production this week. But unlike what many of us expected, the new iPhones will not support 120Hz refresh rate. Yep, that’s right. The highly anticipated feature is most likely to miss its date with the iPhone 12 series. This possibility was hinted by reliable tipster Jon Prosser. He said, “120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t make mass production via this tweet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event
News
Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event
Google launches new Meet hardware for office meetings

News

Google launches new Meet hardware for office meetings

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 teased, could launch on September 22

Wearables

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 teased, could launch on September 22

Jio Rs 598 plan offers Hotstar Annual VIP subscription

Telecom

Jio Rs 598 plan offers Hotstar Annual VIP subscription

Realme 7i launched: Price, full specifications

News

Realme 7i launched: Price, full specifications

Most Popular

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event

Google launches new Meet hardware for office meetings

Realme 7i launched: Price, full specifications

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event

News

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event
iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India

News

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 now rolling out in India
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced

News

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched check details

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched check details
Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

News

Apple Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Days Sale में Galaxy Note 20 पर मिल रहा है 15,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Honor Hunter V700 गेमिंग लैपटॉप, 144Hz डिस्प्ले और दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च

Oppo F21 Pro दिवाली से पहले हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगा ग्लास बैक रियर

टिकटॉक बैन के बाद, इस लर्निंग प्लेटफॉर्म ने मिलाया भारतीय एप के साथ हाथ

Xiaomi लॉन्च करेगी नई Redmi Smart TV A सीरीज के 5 स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event
News
Apple could have possibly given us iPhone 12 launch date at Watch event
Google launches new Meet hardware for office meetings

News

Google launches new Meet hardware for office meetings
Realme 7i launched: Price, full specifications

News

Realme 7i launched: Price, full specifications
Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more

News

Realme 7i to launch today: Live stream link, expected specifications, price and more
OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

News

OnePlus Nord N10 5G set to launch with Snapdragon 690: Check expected price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers