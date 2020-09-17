Apple launched the new Watch, iPad and iPad Air at the event on Tuesday. And everyone expecting to hear about the new iPhones were left disappointed. However, Apple has a habit of throwing us hints about future products or any possible launch date. So, it was intriguing to see dates mentioned in some of the presentation videos from the brand. Also Read - Apple Fall Keynote 2020: iPad Air, Watch SE, Apple One, Fitness+ and more

The one that caught our eye was the product video for the iPad during the product keynote. Over here, as you can see, the person writes ‘Due on September 30’ using the Apple Pencil on the iPad. Now, with the iPhone 12 expected to launch few weeks later than usual, did Apple just give a teaser about its possible launch date? People with a keen a eye on social media were able to pick these hints. And in addition to the date, the person also saves the 30 September date for an event on the iPad as seen below. Also Read - Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced; Everything you need to know

All these clearly suggest that in the coming days, we’ll get a clear launch date for the iPhone 12 series. Multiple reports also indicate that iPhones will start shipping in the latter part of October this year. So, it makes total sense for Apple to unveil the products, start taking pre-orders, and handle shipping for global markets afterwards. We’ll be keeping a close eye to see if Apple’s trick was found out, or was it just another bluff.

Apple iPhone 12 to miss out 120Hz refresh rate display

Apple is reportedly going to skip a major feature with the new iPhone 12 series. According to reports, the company’s upcoming iPhone series goes into mass production this week. But unlike what many of us expected, the new iPhones will not support 120Hz refresh rate. Yep, that’s right. The highly anticipated feature is most likely to miss its date with the iPhone 12 series. This possibility was hinted by reliable tipster Jon Prosser. He said, “120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t make mass production via this tweet.