Digital Rupee trials for the retail segment to start on December 1
Digital Rupee pilot for retail segment to commence on December 1

RBI has announced that the Digital Rupee pilot for the retail segment will commence on December 1 in the country. Here's everything you need to know.

  • RBI has announced the Digital Rupee pilot for the retail segment.
  • The retail pilot will commence on December 1 in the country.
  • The digital rupee will represent legal tender, as per RBI.
After a successful pilot of the Digital Rupee earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced another pilot that will commence next month. The new pilot will be for the retail segment, whereas, the pilot earlier was for the wholesale segment. Also Read - RBI launches the first pilot of Digital Rupee (e₹) for the wholesale segment: All details here

RBI will commence the pilot for retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) on December 1 in the country. The pilot will be conducted in select locations in closed user groups (CUG) having customers and merchants. Also Read - Digital Rupee trials to start from Tuesday, November 1

Digital Rupee pilot for retail commences on December 1

RBI on Tuesday confirmed that the pilot of the Digital Rupee for the retail sector will start on December 1. The Digital Rupee will be used as a form of digital token that represents legal tender. Also Read - E-Rupee digital currency announced: 5 key things to know

The e-Rupee (e₹) will be distributed through intermediaries, i.e. banks. As per RBI, users will be able to carry out transactions with Digital Rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks.

Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. It is also worth noting that e₹ can be converted into different forms of money such as deposits with banks. However, in such cases, there won’t be any interest generated.

For this pilot, eight banks have been identified and four will be participating in the first phase. The banks include the State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

What is Digital Rupee?

Digital Rupee is a digital currency issued by RBI. It is also called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

What’s the use of Digital Rupee?

As per RBI, Digital Rupee will be used by the Government (as of now) as a digital token that represents legal tender.

Previously, the Central Bank stated that the e₹ or Digital Rupee will be used for the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. It is said to make the interbank market (transactions between banks) more efficient.

Will Digital Rupee replace physical cash?

No, Digital Rupee will not replace physical cash nor will it replace cryptocurrency. The e₹ will only provide additional options to the currently available forms of money.

How is Digital Rupee different from Cryptocurrency?

Digital Rupee is nothing different than banknotes, as per RBI. It is simply in a digital form of money that is faster and easier for settling transactions.

Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is totally different and is recorded on the Blockchain platform.

 

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 7:05 PM IST
