Digital Rupee trials to start from Tuesday, November 1

RBI has revealed via a press release that the first pilot of the Digital Rupee (e₹) will commence on Tuesday, November 1.

As promised by RBI, the first pilot of the Digital currency, the Digital Rupee (e₹) will commence on November 1. This will be the first-ever launch of the e-currency and it will be for the wholesale segment. Also Read - E-Rupee digital currency announced: 5 key things to know

State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank, IDFC Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank, and some of the banks identified in the pilot, as revealed by the Central bank. Also Read - Next decade of finance focused on tech-driven innovations: Shaktikanta Das

RBI revealed that the pilot launch of the Digital Rupee (e₹) is for specific use cases. It also released a concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that is aimed to create awareness about digital currencies and particularly about the Digital Rupee. Also Read - UPI payments may no longer be free as RBI floats proposal for charges

RBI believes that e₹ is easier, faster, and cheaper

“The e₹ will provide an additional option to the currently available forms of money. It is substantially not different from banknotes, but being digital it is likely to be easier, faster, and cheaper. It also has the transactional benefits of other forms of digital money,” states the concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency by RBI.

The pilot for tomorrow (November 1) will be for the wholesale segment and will be used for the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Digital Rupee’s usage is said to make the inter-bank market (transaction between banks) more efficient.

Following this, the pilot for the Retail segment is planned for release within a month in select regions in closed user groups having both customers and merchants.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 9:00 PM IST
