Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon

MediaTek has announced that it has collaborated with popular smartphone brands in India and is going to bring a few phones with its Dimesnity 800U chip. The Dimensity 800U is a midrange 5G chipset that already powers some popular models from Xiaomi and Realme in China. While a date isn't given yet, MediaTek says that the Dimensity 800U-powered phones will start coming from next month, which is January 2021.

5G is the hotword in the Indian smartphone scene these days as all the brands are doubling down on 5G phones across all price points. Motorola recently launched the Moto G 5G with the Snapdragon 750G 5G chip while OnePlus launched the Nord a few months ago with the Snapdragon 765G. Qualcomm already has dominated this space and MediaTek now wants a share of the pie.

Dimensity 800U-powered phones coming soon to India

At the Indian Mobile Congress, MediaTek announced that phones with the Dimensity 800U chip will start launching as early as January 2021. The company did not reveal names so far but we assume it could either be Realme or Xiaomi making the big announcements. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 5G with the Dimensity 800U chip in China. Realme, meanwhile, has four different handsets using the same chip.

Our bet is on the Realme 7 5G, or Realme X7, as Realme is one brand that’s always on its toes to launch new products in the market. The Dimensity 800U provides for dual 5G connectivity and is fabricated on the 7nm manufacturing process. Do note that the modem in built-in and it only supports sub-6Ghz 5G on both SA and NSA 5G networks.

The Dimensity 800U chip comes with an octa-core processor that makes use of two Cortex-A76 CPUs at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2GHz. There’s a Mali-G57 GPU onboard along with an additional AI processing unit. It supports up to UFS 2.1 storage, a FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ videos. For cameras, the 800U supports up to 64-megapixel camera sensors and can hold up to four cameras.

On paper, the Dimensity 800U compares with the Snapdragon 750G chip and it triumphs over the latter on paper. The Snapdragon 750G is based on the older 8nm process and has 10 percent slower CPU speeds than the MediaTek chip. Another benefit the Dimensity 800U could enjoy is the lower prices, which could make for cheaper smartphones with more power and 5G connectivity.