comscore Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon
News

Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

News

MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 800U chip will make its way to India next month. The 800U is a midrange 5G chipset powering global 5G handsets.

Dimensity 800u

MediaTek has announced that it has collaborated with popular smartphone brands in India and is going to bring a few phones with its Dimesnity 800U chip. The Dimensity 800U is a midrange 5G chipset that already powers some popular models from Xiaomi and Realme in China. While a date isn’t given yet, MediaTek says that the Dimensity 800U-powered phones will start coming from next month, which is January 2021. Also Read - These Redmi phones will not get MIUI 12 update: Check if your phone is in the list

5G is the hotword in the Indian smartphone scene these days as all the brands are doubling down on 5G phones across all price points. Motorola recently launched the Moto G 5G with the Snapdragon 750G 5G chip while OnePlus launched the Nord a few months ago with the Snapdragon 765G. Qualcomm already has dominated this space and MediaTek now wants a share of the pie. Also Read - Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10 5G starts rolling out in India

Dimensity 800U-powered phones coming soon to India

At the Indian Mobile Congress, MediaTek announced that phones with the Dimensity 800U chip will start launching as early as January 2021. The company did not reveal names so far but we assume it could either be Realme or Xiaomi making the big announcements. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 5G with the Dimensity 800U chip in China. Realme, meanwhile, has four different handsets using the same chip. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

Realme X7 Pro

Our bet is on the Realme 7 5G, or Realme X7, as Realme is one brand that’s always on its toes to launch new products in the market. The Dimensity 800U provides for dual 5G connectivity and is fabricated on the 7nm manufacturing process. Do note that the modem in built-in and it only supports sub-6Ghz 5G on both SA and NSA 5G networks.

The Dimensity 800U chip comes with an octa-core processor that makes use of two Cortex-A76 CPUs at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2GHz. There’s a Mali-G57 GPU onboard along with an additional AI processing unit. It supports up to UFS 2.1 storage, a FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ videos. For cameras, the 800U supports up to 64-megapixel camera sensors and can hold up to four cameras.

On paper, the Dimensity 800U compares with the Snapdragon 750G chip and it triumphs over the latter on paper. The Snapdragon 750G is based on the older 8nm process and has 10 percent slower CPU speeds than the MediaTek chip. Another benefit the Dimensity 800U could enjoy is the lower prices, which could make for cheaper smartphones with more power and 5G connectivity.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2020 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV
News
Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV
Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

News

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

ASUS ROG Phone 4 performance & specifications leaked online.

News

ASUS ROG Phone 4 performance & specifications leaked online.

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

News

Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

ASUS ROG Phone 4 performance & specifications leaked online.

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Apple s Fitness+ subscription will launch on December 14

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K12 और Lenovo K12 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy A72 नहीं होगा सैमसंग का पहला पेंटा रियर कैमरा स्मार्टफोन

EPOS ने भारतीय बाजार में मारी एंट्री, लॉन्च किए ADAPT प्रीमियम हेडफोन्स सीरीज

Vivo ने भारत में ओपन किए 500 एक्सक्लूसिव रिटेल स्टोर, Xiaomi को मिलेगी चुनौती

Infinix X1 Android TV, SNOKOR Soundbar 14 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon
News
Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek phones coming to India soon
Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV

News

Samsung launched a gigantic 110-inch MicroLED TV
Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021

News

Microsoft is getting its cloud gaming service to iOS & PCs in spring 2021
ASUS ROG Phone 4 performance & specifications leaked online.

News

ASUS ROG Phone 4 performance & specifications leaked online.
Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers