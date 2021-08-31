Dimensity 810 to debut on a Realme smartphone soon, maybe Realme 8s

Realme has so far debuted a majority of MediaTek’s Dimensity series chips in India and in continuing with the tradition, it is planning to do the same again. Not long ago, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 810 chipset as the successor to the Dimensity 800U. Realme will now debut it in India on one of its upcoming smartphones. While the name of this phone is under the wraps, rumours suggest it will be the Realme 8s doing the honours. Also Read - 5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

The Dimensity 810 is a mild upgrade over the Dimensity 800U, with slight improvements to power efficiency and connectivity. Realme is now most likely to use this chip in the Realme 8s, which is expected to be a mildly updated version of the Realme 8 with a few changes. This is expected to be an affordable model similar to the Realme 8. Also Read - Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Realme to use Dimensity 810 chip

The Dimensity 10 is a 6nm chipset that promises more efficient performance and superior connectivity over the ageing Dimensity 800U. The chip consists of four Cortex A76 cores and four Cortex A55 cores. Apart from support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, there’s also support for India’s NavIC location tracking. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

“As a 5G Leader and the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, we always believe that our users deserve the best and everyone deserves to experience 5G. We have a long-standing association with MediaTek in bringing some industry-first 5G processors for an unparalleled performance. We are excited to announce that realme is collaborating with MediaTek to bring in the World’s first Dimensity 810 5G chipset enabled smartphone. This pushes the boundaries of innovation, and re-affirms our commitment to make consumers future-ready. We are eager to provide our fans with incredible features and performance with cutting-edge 5G-enabled smartphones,” says Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India.

“MediaTek is taking consistent steps to offer the benefits of 5G to consumers across demographics, in a seamless and optimal manner. Our MediaTek Dimensity family of chipsets, offering SoCs ranging from mass market to flagship categories, is an extension of our vision and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 is primed to offer superlative 5G features and experiences to the mainstream market. Ensuring boosted performance, intelligent displays and brilliant images, the new chip will redefine user experience and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to next-gen smartphones,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

“With this latest collaboration with our long-term OEM Realme, we are keen on bringing MediaTek Dimensity 810 powered smartphones to Indian customers who are looking for an incredible all-around smartphone experience, be it for incredible processor speeds, snappier app response, longer battery life, more FPS in games or incredible camera and videography features.”