comscore Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users
  • Home
  • News
  • Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users
News

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

News

Discord users wary of the crypto space quickly encouraged each other to ditch their Nitro subscriptions, Discord's paid premium service that helps the platform stay ad-free.

  • Published: November 11, 2021 6:21 PM IST
discord

(Image: Discord)

Discord CEO Jason Citron has revealed its plans to pause on exploring crypto and NFTs amidst backlash. sought to reassure users that the company does not have impending plans to shift its business toward non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Also Read - Adobe introduces next-gen Creative Cloud, new collaboration tools for users

In a tweet earlier this week, Citron shared an image of crypto wallet MetaMask integrated into Discord’s user interface with the text “probably nothing” — shorthand language in the NFT space for something that is about to be a big deal. Also Read - Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000: Know reason

He contextualised the previous tweet on Wednesday evening, noting that Discord has “no current plans” to integrate crypto wallets into its app, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

“We appreciate all the perspectives we have been hearing in response to the internal concept you may have seen in a tweet earlier this week and want to clarify we have no plans to ship it at this time,” Discord was quoted as saying by the website.

“We are excited about the potential for web3 technology and the positive ways these communities are coming together on Discord, especially those organised around environmentally friendly, creator-focused projects. However, we also recognize there are some problems we need to work through. For now, we’re focused on protecting users from spams, scams, and fraud,” the company added.

Citron casually shared the screenshot on Monday in a reply, not as an official company announcement, but several Discord users immediately jumped on the tweet.

The company quickly explained that the screenshot was part of a community hack week project and not something around the corner for the social chat app, but the horse had left the barn.

Discord users wary of the crypto space quickly encouraged each other to ditch their Nitro subscriptions, Discord’s paid premium service that helps the platform stay ad-free. As the backlash spread, outraged Discord fans also pointed to a recent poll from the company asking for their thoughts on Web3 and NFTs.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
Gaming
How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market

Telecom

5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

News

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Apps

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

News

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users
Adobe introduces next-gen Creative Cloud, new collaboration tools for users

News

Adobe introduces next-gen Creative Cloud, new collaboration tools for users
Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000

News

Bitcoin breaks all records, surges to a new all-time high of around $67,000
Salman Khan reveals to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

News

Salman Khan reveals to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin
WazirX received 377 legal requests in Apr-Sept 2021: List of actions taken

News

WazirX received 377 legal requests in Apr-Sept 2021: List of actions taken

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram में खर्च हो जाता है सारा टाइम? ऐप जल्द आएगा Take a Break फीचर

फ्री फायर वर्ल्ड सीरीज 2022 का हुआ ऐलान, गरेना ने पूरी जानकारी

Free Fire में इन पांच तरीकों से लगेंगे परफेक्ट हेडशॉट, कम समय में दुश्मन होंगे गेम से आउट

Google अकाउंट सिक्योर करने के लिए इस तरह इनेबल करें 2-Step Verification

मोटोरोला का एक बजट स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और पिक्चर्स हुई लीक

Latest Videos

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market
Telecom
5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market
Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

News

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Apps

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide
Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers