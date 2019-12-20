Amidst a possible merger with Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV is now offering extra service of 30 days to users who recharge with the same channel pack for 12 months straight. Meaning, if a Dish TV user chooses the same channel pack consecutively for 12 months, without making any changes, the DTH operator will offer the package for one extra month for free. This would get the total to 13 months of service for the price of 12.

D2H, which is owned by Dish TV is also offering a similar long-term recharge offer for its customers. All DTH operators removed their actual long-term channel packs after TRAI’s new tariff system. The new regime made Cable and DTH operators gradually get rid of the long-term packs. The brands decided to offer lucrative long-term recharge offers to reel in customers for longer stints. Hence, Dish TV is providing customers with a month of free service along with a set-top box swap service for free.

Other Dish TV long-term recharge offers

Besides the 12 months offer, customers who recharge for 3 months in a row with the same channel packs, will get 7 days of free service. Similarly, users who recharge without modifying their packs for 6 months will get 15 days of free service.

What’s the free set-top box swap offer?

When a set-top box gets old, it may start seeing some performance issues. Set-top boxes may also get faulty for other reasons. In such cases, getting the set-top box replaced is the only option left to customers. This usually costs quite a bit. Hence, for Dish TV customers who have recharged for 12 months in a row with the same pack, a free set-top box swap is also offered.

Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offer similar deals

Tata Sky is also offering a similar offer to customers. Those who do a yearly recharge one full month subscription for free. Meanwhile, Airtel Digital TV offer will you the 12th month free on recharging the same channel pack for 11 months.