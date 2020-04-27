comscore Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for their content
Dish TV and d2h partners MX Player for content through their Android STBs

Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages.

  Published: April 27, 2020 3:00 PM IST
Dish SMRT Hub Dish TV STB

Dish TV India Limited, which owns Dish TV DTH and d2h, has announced its partnership with digital video-on-demand MX Player in India. With this strategic association, Dish TV DTH and d2h platforms will now stream content of popular MX Originals, TV shows, Music Videos and Movies across multiple genres and languages. This will be Dish TV’s app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream for its Dish TV and d2h users respectively. Recently, the DTH company had also started offering content from its streaming app ‘WATCHO’. Also Read - Dish TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, रिचार्ज नहीं करने पर भी चलता रहेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन

“Our partnership with MX Player makes it easy for our Android box users to access large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app and further enhance their TV viewing experience. Offering unique and unparalleled content to our customers is always a top priority for us and through this partnership, we have taken one more step to fulfill our promise,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited. Also Read - Dish TV implements NTO 2.0 order; revises NCF for its subscribers

Recently, the DTH operator started providing ‘Lifetime Warranty’ on its new set-top-box for new connections. The official website noted the Lifetime Warranty information for DishNXT and DishNXT HD set-top-boxes (STBs). The company also sells SMRT Hub Android TV set-top-box, but the same offer is not valid on it. Instead, the company still offers one year warranty on the Dish SMRT set-top-box. Also Read - Dish TV is now offering 'Lifetime Warranty' on new set-top-box

Unlike Dish TV, the other DTH operators – Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV – are only offering limited warranty on their STBs. While the Airtel Digital users get a one-year warranty with every STB, the Tata Sky is providing three years of warranty. To note, Tata Sky recently discontinued standard definition (SD) set-top-boxes, and users have only HD STBs and Binge+ to choose from.

