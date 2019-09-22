comscore Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details
Dish TV and D2h subscribers can now get double benefit on some long term plans

This change comes months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introduced the new tariff framework. Another thing to note here is that the changes are only limited to some of the long term plans.

  Published: September 22, 2019 1:34 PM IST
Popular Direct to Home (DTH) operators such as Dish TV and D2h have tweaked some of their long term plans. According to new information available, these tweaks to some of the plans have made them more beneficial for customers. This change comes months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) introduced the new tariff framework. Another thing to note here is that the changes are only limited to some of the long term plans. In addition, the tweaked plans are rather new and came after the introduction of the TRAI tariff framework.

Dish TV and D2h long term plan tweaks

According to a report by TelecomTalk, D2h and Dish TV have doubled the benefits available for some subscribers. This means that users with certain long term plans will get double the number of extra service days. Taking a closer look, Dish TV is now informing its subscribers and potential users about two extra months of service. As part of the report, the DTH service provider revealed that subscribers opting for a 10-month connection will get two more months of service. This is an extension of a plan that offered one additional month of service for a six-month plan.

To clarify, this means that users will pay for 10 months of service and use the service for 12 months. The existing offer asks users to pay for six months and receive service for seven months. The report stated that D2h subscribers are getting a similar type of benefits. D2h subscribers with a three-month plan get an additional 14 days of service. This is an improvement from the 15-day extra service users with a six-month-long plan received previously.

Talking about other changes, D2h will offer 30 days worth of extra service for users with a six-month plan. Last but not least, similar to Dish TV, D2h has also started offering 60 days of extra service on a 10-month-old plan. In addition, the DTH service provider is also offering a set-top box swap without any additional charge.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2019 1:34 PM IST

