Dish TV announces Dishkiyaon Cup offering one year subscription for free

Dish TV has announced a new offer where subscribers need to play a prediction game to win one year free subscription or cashback on their recharge plans.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Dish TV announced an offer where it was giving one month free subscription to its DTH users with a prediction game called Dishkiyaon Cup. The game offers cashback and free recharge benefits to Dish TV subscribers during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. All one needs to do, in order to win cashback or free recharge benefits, is to participate in the game, and give a missed call on the number assigned to each team. Dish TV users can follow the game and participate by tuning to channel numbers 96 and 608, and the largest DTH operator claims that winner must have significant knowledge about cricket to win the cashback offer.

The details of the Dishkiyaon Cup game reveals that Dish TV will offer up to 30 percent cashback to those making five correct predictions of the winning teams during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The top 10 quickest predictors get a full month of subscription for free as reward. The participants who emerge among the top 10 quickest predictors during the series will be eligible to win an entire year of free TV subscription on their existing connection.

Dish TV reveals multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee for a second connection

Dish TV reveals multi-TV policy with just Rs 50 NCF fee for a second connection

Dish TV subscribers can take part in the game simply by predicting which team will win the ICC Cricket World Cup match. They can do so by visiting dedicated channels 96 or 608 and launching the Dishkiyaon Cup Content game by pressing the red button on their remote. Once the screen loads, you can predict the winner by giving missed call on the number shown next to respective teams. Once your prediction is registered, Dish TV will send a confirmation message about the participation in the game.

Dish TV says all of its new and existing subscribers will be able to participate in this game. “We, at Dish TV, always look at ways to enhance the viewing experience and to bring alive exciting moments for our audience,” Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV India, said in a media statement. “With launch of Dishkiyaon cup, our customers can be part of the Cricket World Cup in a unique way and also be winners themselves with assured prizes.”

The prediction line opens at 3:00PM IST on the day prior to the match and closes at 3PM on the day of the match. For instance, the prediction line for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan closed few minutes back. The game is all about testing your skills with game prediction and in response to your prediction, Dish TV is offering cashback and full year of free service. This is the newest move from Dish TV, since TRAI imposed the new tariff regime, to retain existing subscribers on its platform.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 4:06 PM IST

