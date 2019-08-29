Dish TV announces long-terms plans for inactive subscribers

Dish TV has now announced new long-term packs and recharge options for inactive customers in Kerala. Since the introduction of TRAI‘s new pay-per-view tariff regime came into effect, DTH and cable operators have been scrambling to create a best fit pack for their consumers. Now, the leading DTH operator in the country, has announced plans specifically for its inactive customers in Kerala. The announcement comes ahead of Onam celebration in the state. These plans also highlight that a number of customers might have stopped recharging their DTH accounts after new tariff regime came into effect.

A report recently highlighted that customers are giving up on their cable and DTH subscription and opting for OTT platforms instead. In order to encourage these inactive customers, Dish TV has introduced new recharge offers in Kerala. At this moment, the new recharge offers are available only in Kerala. The DTH operator has not shared any plans to make it available on a pan-India basis just yet.

Dish TV launches special packs in Kerala

Dish TV has launched a total of five new special packs priced between Rs 169 and Rs 789 in Kerala. These prices are excluding taxes and are aimed at those leaning towards regional content. The first pack is called Classic Joy Malayalam and it consists of all the popular channels. The second pack is called Premiere Malayalam and it also offers all the Malayalam channels.

The third pack is Classic English pack with a mix of all English and Malayalam channels. The fourth pack in this new offering – Premiere World Pack – brings a mix of all genres. In other words, it offers access to Malayalam, English, Sports, Kids and Infotainment channels. The last plan is called Titanium Pack and it offers all the entertainment channels. According to Telecom Talk, these channels are available starting at Rs 169 per month.

Dish TV announces long-term packs for new subscribers

Alongside the launch of special packs for subscribers in Kerala, the company also launched new long-term packs. These packs are aimed directly at new subscribers of the service. Customers taking a new Dish TV connection will now be able to avail three long-term channel packs. These include Kerala Max HD, Kerala Max English HD and Kerala Max English Sports HD. The Kerala Max HD is a six month pack with antenna available for Rs 2,482. Without antenna, it is available for Rs 1,974.

The Kerala Max English HD pack is available at Ra 2,965 for six months with antenna. Without antenna, the pack becomes available for Rs 2,457. The Kerala Max English Sports HD, on the other hand, is available for Rs 3,135 for six months with antenna. The same pack without antenna is available for Rs 2,626. The prices mentioned for these packs are excluding GST.

New offer to retain inactive subscribers

Dish TV is bringing tailored plans to attract every kind of customer in Kerala. One of the key offerings is aimed at inactive subscribers in the state. It is announcing new offers for subscribers who are inactive since June 2019. These subscribers get new recharge offers on four channel packs – Premiere Malayalam + discovery bouquet, Premiere World, Premiere Malayalam HD + discovery bouquet HD and Premiere World HD.

The Premiere Malayalam + discovery bouquet is available at Rs 1,799 for 12 months and Rs 999 for 6 months. Premiere World is available at Rs 2,999 for 12 months while the 6 month subscription costs Rs 1,599. The Premiere Malayalam HD + discovery bouquet HD is available at Rs 2,499 for 12 months and Rs 1,349 for 6 months. Premiere World HD pack is available for Rs 4,499 and Rs 2,349 for 12 and 6 months respectively. It is important to note that these prices are inclusive of GST. These special offers will be available until September 30, 2019.