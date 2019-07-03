comscore Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on channel packs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels and bouquet packs
News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels and bouquet packs

News

Dish TV had introduced 30-day lock-in period in April and removed it in two weeks. Now, the DTH operator is rolling it back across individual channels as well as a-la-carte channels.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 12:01 PM IST
dishtv-ad-screenshot-official

Dish TV has reintroduced the lock-in period for its DTH subscribers. Since the pay-per-view by TRAI came into effect, DTH operators have been revamping their offerings big time. One of the controversial elements of this regime has been the lock-in period. Dish TV introduced it first on its a-la-carte channels and add-on channel packs. However, the DTH operator rolled back after some resistance from subscribers. Now, the lock-in period is making a comeback. This will restrict subscribers switching between various a-la-carte channels and add-on channel packs.

Dish TV brings back 30-day lock-in period

Dish TV first introduced the lock-in period on pay channels and select channels bouquets back in April. The DTH operator had initially limited it to sports channels only. However, it was soon extended to other channels as well. The lock-in period meant that once you subscribe to a channel pack, you would have to pay and stick with it for 30 days at least. The move drew a lot of flak from Dish TV’s subscribers. Dish TV removed the lock-in period two weeks after introducing it. Now, the DTH provider has re-instated it for a-la-carte channels as well.

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed; now available for Rs 1,590

Also Read

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed; now available for Rs 1,590

According to Telecom Talk, the operator has now added a number of channel packs to lock-in period. On Dish TV self-care application, some of the channel packs like Top Scorer HD, Telugu Joy, Tamil Joy, Swagat North East and others are listed with 30-day lock-in period. Even single pay channels like Cineplex HD, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Prime HD, CNBC TV18, Colors and other are offered with 30-day lock-in period. Subscribers opting for these channel packs or individual channels will have to pay for 30-day period before switching or cancelling the subscription.

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost: Here is how to claim

Also Read

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost: Here is how to claim

The subscribers are likely to express their disappointment with the reintroduction of this lock-in period. It is also not clear whether Dish TV is violating TRAI‘s new tariff regime, which lets users pay for what they wish to watch. It thus needs to be seen whether the operator goes through with this lock-in period for a longer period of time. DTH operators and cable service providers are facing a crunch under new tariff regime. The lock-in period could be a way for them to incentivize on their offering before subscribers change their minds.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
thumb-img
News
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date teased
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date teased
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

News

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Most Popular

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky slashes set-top-box prices for a second time this year: All you need to know
Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho

News

Dish TV teams up with Kaltura for Watcho
Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed

News

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री 5GB डाटा और 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

WhatsApp जल्द ही Android app में QR Code स्कैनर फीचर को कर सकती है रिलीज

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किए Mi CC सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo के सब-ब्रांड iQOO ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन iQOO Neo, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10, W30 आज भारत में पहली बार दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000
News
Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch date
Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels

News

Dish TV brings 30-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels
Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market

News

Apple working on an exclusive iPhone for the Chinese market
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series