Dish TV has reintroduced the lock-in period for its DTH subscribers. Since the pay-per-view by TRAI came into effect, DTH operators have been revamping their offerings big time. One of the controversial elements of this regime has been the lock-in period. Dish TV introduced it first on its a-la-carte channels and add-on channel packs. However, the DTH operator rolled back after some resistance from subscribers. Now, the lock-in period is making a comeback. This will restrict subscribers switching between various a-la-carte channels and add-on channel packs.

Dish TV brings back 30-day lock-in period

Dish TV first introduced the lock-in period on pay channels and select channels bouquets back in April. The DTH operator had initially limited it to sports channels only. However, it was soon extended to other channels as well. The lock-in period meant that once you subscribe to a channel pack, you would have to pay and stick with it for 30 days at least. The move drew a lot of flak from Dish TV’s subscribers. Dish TV removed the lock-in period two weeks after introducing it. Now, the DTH provider has re-instated it for a-la-carte channels as well.

According to Telecom Talk, the operator has now added a number of channel packs to lock-in period. On Dish TV self-care application, some of the channel packs like Top Scorer HD, Telugu Joy, Tamil Joy, Swagat North East and others are listed with 30-day lock-in period. Even single pay channels like Cineplex HD, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Prime HD, CNBC TV18, Colors and other are offered with 30-day lock-in period. Subscribers opting for these channel packs or individual channels will have to pay for 30-day period before switching or cancelling the subscription.

The subscribers are likely to express their disappointment with the reintroduction of this lock-in period. It is also not clear whether Dish TV is violating TRAI‘s new tariff regime, which lets users pay for what they wish to watch. It thus needs to be seen whether the operator goes through with this lock-in period for a longer period of time. DTH operators and cable service providers are facing a crunch under new tariff regime. The lock-in period could be a way for them to incentivize on their offering before subscribers change their minds.