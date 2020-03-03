comscore Dish TV revises NCF for its subscribers as per NTO 2.0 order | BGR India
Dish TV implements NTO 2.0 order; revises NCF for its subscribers

As part of the new tariff order, Dish TV is offering two NCF slabs for its subscribers and retaining old multi-TV charge. D2h, on the other hand, is offering four slabs of NCF to its customers.

  Published: March 3, 2020 10:12 AM IST
dishtv-ad-screenshot-official

Dish TV has finally revised its NCF for primary connection users. The DTH operator is the last service provider to implement the National Tariff Order 2.0 announced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The NTO 2.0 has already been implemented by direct-to-home operators like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h and Sun Direct. As part of this revision, Dish TV has only two slabs for primary connection users. D2h, which is the subsidiary of Dish TV, offers four NCF slabs to its subscribers.

Dish TV NCF slab for primary connection: All you need to know

After implementation of NTO 2.0, Dish TV will offer 200 channels in the basic NCF slab of Rs 130. For those who want channels greater than 200, the slab goes up to Rs 160. The DTH operator has not revised the multi TV prices. It will continue to charge just Rs 50 as NCF for second, third and fourth connection users. According to Telecom Talk, the new changes are already active on Dish TV platform and the customers will be slowly migrated to NTO 2.0.

As per NTO 2.0, TRAI mandates operators to provide 200 FTA channels per month in the base NCF slab of Rs 130 (Rs 153.40 including taxes). Dish TV will charge up to Rs 160 (Rs 188.80 including taxes) per month for channels greater than 200. Both Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV also offer similar NCF slabs. However, the actual implementation of these new slabs under NTO 2.0 is yet to begin.

Before implementation of NTO 2.0, all DTH operators offered up to 100 channels for Rs 153. At the same price, these operators will now offer up to 200 channels. It seems like operators are still in the process of migrating their subscribers to this new tariff regime. To recall, Tata Sky reduced NCF prices for multi TV on March 1 itself. Dish TV, on the other hand, is retaining the old multi TV policy as part of this revision.

TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100, asks to withdraw current 50 paisa charge

TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100, asks to withdraw current 50 paisa charge

TRAI gave the freedom to DTH as well as cable TV operators to offer any discount on NCF to multi TV users. However, with NTO 2.0 roll out, TRAI has taken full control of the pricing. It mandates that operators cannot charge more than 40 percent of the NCF for multi TV users. Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV have announced that they will charge Rs 61 as NCF from every multi TV user with Rs 153 as NCF for their primary connection. Dish TV, on the other hand, will charge Rs 50 as per the older policy, which still aligns with the new regime.

  Published Date: March 3, 2020 10:12 AM IST

