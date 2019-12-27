Dish TV launches 6 new combo SD and HD packs at starting Rs 169

Dish TV has now listed six new combo packs for the subscribers on its website. These packs are only for Bangla subscribers and come in option of SD and HD combos. The base combo pack called the ‘Sampurna Bangla‘ starts at Rs 169 per month, while the HD variant of the same costs Rs 207 per month. This pack offers 196 SD or HD channels for the respective pricing.

The new ‘Swagat Bangla‘ pack by Dish TV offers 218 SD channels at a cost of Rs 204 per month. The DTH operator also offers the same pack in HD – ‘Swagat Bangla HD’ – at a price of Rs 306 per month for 229 channels.

Coming to the other new packs, there is now a ‘Swagat Cricket Bangla‘ combo listed on DTH operator’s website. As first reported by DreamDTH, this ‘Swagat Cricket Bangla‘ pack is essentially an upgraded version of ‘Classic Bangla Cricket’ pack. It offers a total of 234 channels at Rs 219 per month. In comparison to ‘Classic Bangla Cricket’ pack, this new pack offer 18 additional channels by paying Rs 8 more. The same pack in HD combo offers 235 channels for Rs 334.

Amidst a possible merger with Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV has many more offers for its subscribers. From a long time, the operator has been offering extra service of 30 days to users who recharge with the same channel pack for 12 months in advance. This would get the total to 13 months of service for the price of 12.

D2H, which is owned by Dish TV, is also offering a similar long-term recharge offer for its customers. All DTH operators removed their actual long-term channel packs after TRAI’s new tariff system. The new regime made Cable and DTH operators gradually get rid of the long-term packs.