Dish SMRT Hub, Dish SMRT Kit connected devices launched in India

DTH operator Dish TV launched two smart connected devices in India. The first is Dish SMRT Hub, an Android-powered set-top-box. The second is Dish SMRT Kit, which is Amazon Alexa powered dongle. With these devices, Dish TV is aiming to offer users with uninterrupted access to TV content and video streaming. Here is all you need to know.

Dish SMRT Hub price, features

The Dish SMRT Hub will be available for Rs 3,999 for new subscribers. If you are an existing Dish TV subscriber, you will be getting it at Rs 1,500 discount. This means, you will end up paying Rs 2,499.

Talking about features, the Android-powered set-top-box runs on Android 9 Pie OS. It comes with support for Google Assistant and Google Play Store. Support for major entertainment apps such as ZEE5, Voot, YouTube, ALTBalaji and Amazon Prime Video is present. Sadly, it does not support Netflix. Built-in Chromecast support is also present, allowing users to stream content from their smartphone to the connected TV. And support for Google Assistant means users can also control their smart home devices with voice command.

“We are delighted to launch the most advanced Android-powered Set Top Box and the Alexa Built-in smart kit for DishTV customers and this is a significant milestone for Dish TV India. The Dish SMRT Hub is a customized device that allows users to have uninterrupted video streaming and access to TV content. It is capable of delivering superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and myriad other smart features,” Mr. Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said.

Dish SMRT Kit price, features

Talking about Dish SMRT Kit, it will be available for Rs 1,199 and only existing subscribers will be able to buy it. It will work with the existing DishNXT HD Box. The Alexa enabled smart dongle brings the best of voice assistant and OTT apps. You will also be able to control your smart home devices with your voice.

“The Dish SMRT Kit is a big add-on to our current STB’s and with this, our customers can enjoy the ease of using voice commands for accessing information through Alexa for all their needs. With these launches DishTV is making a strong statement of providing best-in-class technology and experience to its customers,” he added.