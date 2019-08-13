comscore Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms
  • Home
  • News
  • Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms
News

Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms

News

The Telugu Active service like all other value added services will provide non-stop Telugu films & shows. Dish TV notes that the customers will be able to access to 10 hours of fresh content every day. And watch two premier movies every week.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 12:24 PM IST
dishtv-nxt-hd-set-top-box-stb-official

India’s popular DTH service provider, Dish TV, has introduced ‘Telugu Active’ value added service (VAS) for all its users and d2h (Videocon d2h) subscribers on Tuesday. The press statement has noted the Telugu Active service is launched in partnership with Shemaroo and Mango Mass Media. The service will be available on both its DTH brands – Dish TV & d2h.

The Telugu Active service like all other value added services will provide non-stop Telugu films & shows. Dish TV notes that the customers will be able to access to 10 hours of fresh content every day. And watch two premier movies every week. To further connect with customers, the complete entertainment package will offer the finest Telugu movies of renowned actors like Nayantara, Atharva, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika etc. Additionally, it will air chat shows of top celebrities, behind-the-scene of new movies, action scenes and more.

DishTV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

Also Read

DishTV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

“Our focus has always been on engaging content, best value proposition and unique entertainment initiatives. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very rich in content and have very high TV viewership with high affinity towards Telugu content. Dish TV India with its new ‘Telugu Active’ service will cater to the needs of our Telugu audience for wholesome and varied family content. We are glad to partner with Shemaroo to launch this new ad-free service on both DishTV and d2h platforms,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited in the statement.

Dish TV Telugu

Watch Video: Tata Sky Channel Packs

Dish TV customers will be able to watch Telugu Active service on channel number 710. The DTH opertaor has kept a nominal subscription price of Rs 40 plus taxes per month. There is a free preview offer also (until August 20), hence the charges will be applicable post free preview period. To subscribe to the Telugu Active service, customers can give a missed call to 1800-315-0710 from the registered mobile number.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 12:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
News
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms

News

Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms
Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call

News

Airtel Digital TV users can subscribe to new channels with a missed call
How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app

How To

How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app
Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How To

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection
How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

Realme 5 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं सभी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट मिल रहा है 6,500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें क्या है डील

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
News
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks