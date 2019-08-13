Dish TV launches ‘Telugu Active’ service for its DTH and d2h platforms

India’s popular DTH service provider, Dish TV, has introduced ‘Telugu Active’ value added service (VAS) for all its users and d2h (Videocon d2h) subscribers on Tuesday. The press statement has noted the Telugu Active service is launched in partnership with Shemaroo and Mango Mass Media. The service will be available on both its DTH brands – Dish TV & d2h.

The Telugu Active service like all other value added services will provide non-stop Telugu films & shows. Dish TV notes that the customers will be able to access to 10 hours of fresh content every day. And watch two premier movies every week. To further connect with customers, the complete entertainment package will offer the finest Telugu movies of renowned actors like Nayantara, Atharva, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika etc. Additionally, it will air chat shows of top celebrities, behind-the-scene of new movies, action scenes and more.

“Our focus has always been on engaging content, best value proposition and unique entertainment initiatives. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very rich in content and have very high TV viewership with high affinity towards Telugu content. Dish TV India with its new ‘Telugu Active’ service will cater to the needs of our Telugu audience for wholesome and varied family content. We are glad to partner with Shemaroo to launch this new ad-free service on both DishTV and d2h platforms,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited in the statement.

Dish TV customers will be able to watch Telugu Active service on channel number 710. The DTH opertaor has kept a nominal subscription price of Rs 40 plus taxes per month. There is a free preview offer also (until August 20), hence the charges will be applicable post free preview period. To subscribe to the Telugu Active service, customers can give a missed call to 1800-315-0710 from the registered mobile number.