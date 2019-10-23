Direct-to-home (DTH) provider Dish TV has announced that it is now offering three types of set-top boxes to its subscribers. This announcement comes weeks after Airtel Digital TV launched its Airtel XStrem Box in the market. Following the suit of Airtel, Dish TV has also started providing its Dish SMRT Hub. This third type of set-top box is based on Android TV. It joins the more conventional SD and HD set-top boxes out in the market. The inclusion of this third type of set-top box simply offers more options to customers out there. Given that there are three set-top boxes, let’s recap the features and pricing of each one.

Dish TV set-top box details

As per a report from TelecomTalk, the first set-top box in the list is called the DishNXT. The company has priced it at Rs 1,490 along and offers channel pack free for a month. Dish TV also offers a lifetime warranty for the set-top box along with Rs 2,000 worth Coupon Duniya coupons. Talking about the features, the device offers stereophonic sound, the ability to add reminders, mark favorite channels and digital picture quality.

The second set-top box is called the DishNXT HD for HD TV channels. This was the only option of getting HD channels for Dish TV subscribers before the Dish SMRT Hub. The DTH operator has priced this at Rs 1,590 with a similar one-month free channel pack subscription. The rest of the benefits including coupons and warranty are similar to what users will get with DishNXT SD set-top box. In fact, both the set-top boxes come with similar features with the exception of Smart Stick paring. The HD set-top box sports this feature providing users with Alexa support.

Talking about the third one, the recently launched Dish SMRT Hub, users get Android TV-powered box. It comes with Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Watcho, and other OTT apps out of the box. It also allows for the playback of Satellite TV along with the mentioned OTT apps. In addition, users can install additional apps and games on Dish SMRT Hub. The company has priced it at Rs 3,999 for new subscribers. Existing Dish TV subscribers will only have to pay just Rs 2,499 if they choose to upgrade to this new set-top box.