Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed

The DTH sector in India has got very competitive ever since TRAI introduced new framework in February this year. To lure new customers and hold on with the existing ones, DTH operators are offering interesting deals and discounts to their subscribers. After Tata Sky, Dish TV has given a slight price cut to its HD set-top-box. The Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box is now available for Rs 1,590 (via Telecom Talk). Earlier it was priced at Rs 1,649.

Dish TV NXT HD features

Dish TV has two set-top-boxes – the standard (NXT) and the high-definition (NXT HD). Being the premium offering, the NXT HD lets you enjoy five times better image quality compared to the standard definition one. It also comes with multi-language support – Hindi and English. This means, you can interact with the set-top-box in the language you are comfortable in.

Dish TV NXT HD offers

As a part of the offer, new subscribers will get one-month free subscription when they buy the NXT HD set-top-box. Upgrade option from standard to HD set-top-box is also available. The set-top-box comes with lifetime warranty. What’s more? Dish TV is also bundling Coupon Duniya coupons worth Rs 2,000 with the new set-top-box. If you are interested in buying one, you can book online on dishtv.in or give a missed call on – 1800-270-0230.

If you have more than one TVs at your house and are interested in a multi TV connection, Dish TV also has plans for the same. You will just have to pay Rs 50 extra as NCF (network connection fee) for the second connection. Users can get up to four different connections including the parent connection. Recently, Dish TV also removed 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets. You will now be able to drop or select new channels whenever you plan to.