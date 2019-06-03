Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost: Here is how to claim

comscore
As users sit in front of TV to watch ICC Cricket World Cup, Dish TV wants to reward them with one month free service. Here is how you can get the additional one month of service.

Dish TV is trying to bank on ICC Cricket World Cup by offering additional month of service at no extra cost. The DTH operator had announced similar offers, discounts and new services during the Indian Premier League and it is now extending offers to Cricket World Cup as well, where rivalry extends beyond cities and involves 10 major cricket nations. The new offer is being made available via Dishkiyaon app, which is being broadcast by the DTH service provider on its platform and customers can win rewards after the game. Here is everything you need to know about Dishkiyaon app and rewards available from the operator:

Dish TV is broadcasting details about the new Dishkiyaon app on channel 608 and subscribers can tune to this channel to get more details. The app, like other other games currently live, works on the idea of subscribers predicting which team will win the game. Dish TV is not the first brand to roll out such an app where users can earn rewards by predicting the winning team. When you tune into channel 608 on Dish TV, the Dishkiyaon app will load and show a screen with the names of four teams and their ongoing matches.

Each of these teams will be associated with a number and in case you think a particular team will win the match, you can dial the number associated with that particular team and give a missed call. According to Telecom Talk, these games comes with a time limit and subscribers must predict their winner and drop a missed call in that time frame. If you make the right prediction then you will get free recharge on your Dish TV account and five correct predictions will result in Dish TV subscribers getting one month of free recharge on their account.

Since Telecom Regulatory of India implemented its new tariff regime, DTH operators have been looking for new ways to retain existing subscribers. Dish TV, the largest DTH service provider in the country, has also introduced new features and services to retain its subscribers. It recently introduced a new long term plan offering up to a month of free subscription when customers paid for 11 months.

