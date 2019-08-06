comscore Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Home
  • News
  • Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'
News

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

News

Dish TV normally provides "Pay Later" service to all its users. In that service, subscribers get optional three days to recharge/ make payment for their DTH connection. But the "Auto Pay Later” service for the J&K means they would not need to give a miss call, and it'll be automatically activated.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 11:23 AM IST
dishtv-ad-screenshot-official

One of the largest DTH operators in India, Dish TV, on Monday announced “Auto Pay Later” service for all its subscribers in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region. The move is to ensure uninterrupted TV services to the users since the internet services in J&K is temporarily suspended. And lack of internet means subscribers would not be able to make bill payments. At present, the internet services have been temporarily barred in the J&K region. And this means it would be difficult for subscribers to to make bill payments for their DTH service provider.

Dish TV normally provides “Pay Later” service to all its users. In that service, subscribers get optional three days to recharge/ make payment for their DTH connection. But the “Auto Pay Later” service for the J&K means they would not need to give a miss call, and it’ll be automatically activated for those who fail to make payment within the validity period. Dish TV will ensure uninterrupted d2h service for a period of four days beyond recharge date.

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed; now available for Rs 1,590

Also Read

Dish TV NXT HD set-top-box price in India slashed; now available for Rs 1,590

“While there might be temporary and necessary restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Dish TV India limited will ensure uninterrupted service to our Dish TV and d2h subscribers in J&K. DishTV and d2h connections will not switch off if any subscriber finds it difficult to recharge their account. We have introduced special benefit of Auto Pay Later facility to our patrons which will provide them continuity in entertainment and current affairs in the present scenario,” said Jawahar Goel, Dish TV CMD, TelecomTalk reports.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

The DTH operator recently announced a partnership with a video technology provider Kaltura for its OTT platform Watcho. Kaltura, which specializes in Cloud TV, Education Video Platform and Enterprise Video Platform, will power Watcho. This will include the multi-screen access, video on demand, and time-shifted TV along with third-party content. Dish TV revealed that this will help the company cater to the growing interest of the audience in OTT platforms.

Watcho features live and time-shifted TV along with the video on demand. In addition to this, the platform also features user-generated content that users can upload to the platform. This section tries to engage the more than 23 million DishTV and d2h subscribers. Watcho also claims that it has a large “VOD content library” which includes popular TV shows, movies, and original content.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
News
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
RCA Smart TV series launched in India

News

RCA Smart TV series launched in India

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

News

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

News

Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

RCA Smart TV series launched in India

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

RCA Smart TV series launched in India

News

RCA Smart TV series launched in India
Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

News

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'
Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

News

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR
Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones
Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने एक साल में बेचे 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor का Smart Screen TV होगा कुछ ऐसा, फेस से होगा अनलॉक

Flipkart Guess What : 1 रुपये में घर लाएं Samsung 32 inch LED TV, जानें क्या है स्कीम

Xiaomi बना रहा है सोलर पैनल वाला स्मार्टफोन, ऑटोमेटिक चार्ज होगा फोन

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
News
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
RCA Smart TV series launched in India

News

RCA Smart TV series launched in India
Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'

News

Dish TV promises uninterrupted services in Jammu and Kashmir via 'Auto Pay Later'
Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature 2 large 40-megapixel sensors
Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans

News

Tata Sky broadband now offers both fixed and unlimited plans