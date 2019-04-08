Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets

Dish TV has reportedly eliminated the 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets. Earlier, once subscribers opted for their desired channels and purchased them, they weren’t able to change it for 30 days. Now that the company has waived off the 30-days lock-in period, subscribers will now be able to drop or select new channels whenever they plan to.

Dish TV, which is one of India’s biggest direct-to-home operator, introduced this because of the new TRAI tariff regime, telecomtalk.info reports. Additionally, a separate report claimed that the company hasn’t removed the seven-day lock-in period for sports channels. Besides, last month, following the footsteps of Dish TV, its rival Tata Sky introduced new regional HD and SD mini bouquet packs for its subscribers.

The DTH operator has introduced 13 new add-on packs across six regional languages priced between Rs 60 to Rs 200, the same source reported. Tata Sky’s new add-on packs include regional languages Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and more in full Regional HD pack or Mini HD pack. In addition to all these regional language add-on plans, there is also a new English Movies HD Mini pack of Rs 162 which ships 12 channels.

There is Tamil Regional HD pack for Rs 164, Tamil Mini HD Pack for Rs 81, Telugu Regional and Mini HD pack for Rs 216 and Rs 90 respectively. Besides, earlier this year the DTH provider also expanded its portfolio and unveiled a bunch of new smart channel packs in an attempt to offer its customers more choices. The smart channel packs will help customers get desired language-wise channels.