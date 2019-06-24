Dish TV, one of the top DTH players in the Indian market, has announced a partnership with Kaltura. Kaltura is a video technology provider that will work on Watcho, the OTT platform of Dish TV. It specializes in Cloud TV, Education Video Platform and Enterprise Video Platform. Dish TV revealed that Kaltura TV Platform will power Watcho. This includes the multi-screen access, video on demand, and time-shifted TV along with third-party content. Dish TV revealed that this will help the company cater to the growing interest of the audience in OTT platforms. Kaltura revealed that it will help Dish TV in maintaining smooth operation of Watcho with the help of its technology.

Ron Yekutiel, the CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Kaltura said, “It is a great honor for us to be the partner of choice for Dish TV, the largest DTH operator in India, and the latest addition to our growing customer base in APAC and India specifically.” He stated, “Watcho goes way beyond a “TV everywhere” service providing a personalized TV experience. We are proud to be the backbone that powers this new Cloud TV service for Dish TV’s existing subscribers and new users as well and look forward to working closely with Dish TV as Watcho continues to evolve.”

Anil Dua, the Executive Director and Group CEO for Dish TV India also issued a statement. He said, “Watcho is an exciting new offering that caters to the evolving demands of today’s consumers on how they want to consume content.” He also added, “The Kaltura TV Platform combined with our team’s deep expertise has helped us to pace up our TV transformation journey, and today we are thrilled to offer our users a flawless and personalized viewing experience on the device of their choice.”

Dish TV Watcho features

Taking a look at the OTT platform, Watcho features live and time-shifted TV along with the video on demand. In addition to this, the platform also features user-generated content that users can upload to the platform. This section tries to engage the more than 23 million DishTV and d2h subscribers. Watcho also claims that it has a large “VOD content library” which includes popular TV shows, movies, and original content.