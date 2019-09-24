comscore Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

With the new Android TV-based set-top-box, Dish TV will compete with Airtel Xstream box and Reliance JioFiber.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 11:29 AM IST
dishtv-ad-screenshot-official

DTH operator, Dish TV, is looking to give a tough fight to Reliance JioFiber and Airtel Xstream box. The company is reportedly planning to introduce an Android TV-based set-top-box soon. This Android TV set-top-box may be launched before Diwali with attractive offers. Here is all we know so far.

Dish TV Android TV set-top-box detailed

Reliance JioFiber users get a 4K set-top-box for free with every plan. The box is given on a returnable basis. Users can set up a cable TV connection and also watch Live TV. The box also comes with OTT app support. Now, according to a report on TelecomTalk, Dish TV will offer its users with a similar experience.

Going for Android TV is the best option right now as most TV makers and DTH operators are choosing the OS for their devices. Users get access to the Android TV platform as well as Play Store from where they can download apps. These include Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more. Sukhpreet Singh, the Corporate Head (Marketing) for Dish TV India confirmed that the company is launching the box around Rs 3,000 price point, similar to Airtel Xstream Box.

“We are monitoring new technology developments and are responding to these. In the next few weeks, we are going to introduce connected boxes (Android boxes) for the customers who seek new age media entertainment. We also have a smart stick at Rs 599,” he added, in a PTI report. The report also states that Dish TV is looking to upgrade 20 percent of its customers to Android TV boxes. This is the target over the next 18-24 months.

Airtel Xstream Box

In comparison, the Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV is available for Rs 3,999. Existing users can buy it for Rs 1,999 as a part of the upgrade offer. A similar strategy can also be expected from Dish TV.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
News
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Deals

Google Pixel 3a series to get Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Gaming

Google launches Play Pass with 350 games and apps to counter Apple Arcade

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon
Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

News

Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799
Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon

News

Tata Sky Binge+ could be Airtel Xsteam Box rival coming soon
OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature
Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

News

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल

Samsung Galaxy A70s के लॉन्च से पहले फीचर्स और डिजाइन लीक

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन 64MP quad cameras और Snapdragon 730G के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Dish TV दीवाली से पहले लॉन्च कर सकता है अपना Android TV बेस्ड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Tata Sky नए कनेक्शन के इंस्टॉलेशन में देरी पर देगी 246 रुपये कैशबैक


News

Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990
News
Vivo U10 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990
Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24

News

Qualcomm may make an important announcement on September 24
Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature

News

Opera Mini introduces offline file sharing feature
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon