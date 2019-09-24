Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

DTH operator, Dish TV, is looking to give a tough fight to Reliance JioFiber and Airtel Xstream box. The company is reportedly planning to introduce an Android TV-based set-top-box soon. This Android TV set-top-box may be launched before Diwali with attractive offers. Here is all we know so far.

Dish TV Android TV set-top-box detailed

Reliance JioFiber users get a 4K set-top-box for free with every plan. The box is given on a returnable basis. Users can set up a cable TV connection and also watch Live TV. The box also comes with OTT app support. Now, according to a report on TelecomTalk, Dish TV will offer its users with a similar experience.

Going for Android TV is the best option right now as most TV makers and DTH operators are choosing the OS for their devices. Users get access to the Android TV platform as well as Play Store from where they can download apps. These include Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more. Sukhpreet Singh, the Corporate Head (Marketing) for Dish TV India confirmed that the company is launching the box around Rs 3,000 price point, similar to Airtel Xstream Box.

“We are monitoring new technology developments and are responding to these. In the next few weeks, we are going to introduce connected boxes (Android boxes) for the customers who seek new age media entertainment. We also have a smart stick at Rs 599,” he added, in a PTI report. The report also states that Dish TV is looking to upgrade 20 percent of its customers to Android TV boxes. This is the target over the next 18-24 months.

Airtel Xstream Box

In comparison, the Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV is available for Rs 3,999. Existing users can buy it for Rs 1,999 as a part of the upgrade offer. A similar strategy can also be expected from Dish TV.