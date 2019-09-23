Dish TV users can upgrade from SD to HD Set-Top Box for Rs 799

Dish TV has announced a new offer where its existing SD Set-Top Box users can upgrade to an HD Set-Top Box at just Rs 799. The largest DTH service provider in the country is now trying to lure its customers to switch to HD Set-Top Box. Interestingly, the HD set-top box also comes with a monthly pack. The offer seems to follow Airtel Digital TV, which offered customers the option to upgrade to HD STB or Internet TV at discounted price.

Dish TV Set-Top Box Upgrade: All you need to know

As part of the offer, Dish TV will take old SD set-top box from existing customers and will install a new HD set-top box. Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky are also charging less for those upgrading to HD STB from SD set-top box. Airtel Digital TV allows its users to upgrade from an SD to HD set-top box for a fee of Rs 699. It excludes engineer charges of Rs 150 but Airtel does not bundle any channel pack. In order to request an upgrade, Dish TV users need to call the company and initiate the process.

According to Telecom Talk, the DTH service provider is also offering one HD channel pack worth Rs 119. In other words, the company is charging Rs 680 for the set-top box and the Special HD India Cricket Service pack is available for Rs 119. The users also have the option to choose channel pack of their wish through Dish TV’s website or mobile app. There is a wide range of HD channel packs available to choose from for Dish TV customers.

Tata Sky charges Rs 899 for upgrading users to HD Set-Top Box from an SD one. As mentioned before, Airtel Digital TV users can upgrade from SD to HD STB by paying Rs 699 and Rs 150 as installation charges. Airtel Xstream Box customers will have to pay Rs 1,999 and Rs 250 for engineer charges. D2h is also charging Rs 799 for those upgrading from SD Box to the HD box.