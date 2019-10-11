Dish TV will soon launch hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

Dish TV has announced collaboration with Amazon Prime Video to offer Prime Video app to its Dish TV and d2h subscribers. The DTH service provider announced the app will be available to its Dish TV and d2h subscribers on its soon-to-be-launched hybrid set-top box. The new hybrid set-top box will help the company compete with Airtel which recently launched Xstream box to offer contents from across different platforms. The company says the new hybrid set-top box will bring together linear programming and online streaming content together.

With Amazon Prime Video app, Dish TV subscribers will be able to access content across genres such as Hollywood, Bollywood, Indian regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and Amazon Originals. “We are delighted to have Amazon Prime Video on board with us to offer its premium content on both our Dish TV and d2h platforms with our hybrid set-top boxes that are going to be launched soon,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

The announcement comes after rivals have started introducing set-top box with options to streaming video content. Airtel has Xstream while Tata Sky has its own streaming stick called Binge. Dish TV had also introduced SMRT Stick and Magic Stick in the past allowing users to stream content from OTT services. It has also forayed into its own OTT platform called ‘Watcho’ and Amazon Prime Video collaboration will bring parity between linear and any screen content.

“At Amazon Prime Video, we constantly strive to offer customers, the best-in-class entertainment across genres and languages, that can be consumed anytime, anywhere and on a screen of their choice. Towards this effort, we are delighted to announce our association with Dish TV for their upcoming hybrid set-top boxes,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India.

It recently lost its leadership to Tata Sky in the DTH market. The operator added only two lakh customers during the second quarter. The new hybrid set-top box will help it attract new consumers. In a statement, the operator also confirmed that more connected devices and innovations are lined up for launch very soon. Amazon Prime Video is available at Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 per month. The plan also comes with access to the free fast shippings, Prime Video app for streaming video content and Prime Music for streaming music content.