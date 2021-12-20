comscore Disney and Google extend agreement to restore popular channels on YouTube
News

Disney and YouTube reach new distribution deal after weekend blackout

News

The Disney and YouTube fallout came when Disney announced that it would be pulling 25 channels from YouTube's TV streaming platform after both the parties failed to reach an agreement before their contract renewal.

disney youtube

Disney and YouTube TV have reached a new deal that allowed the restoration of many entertainment giants, including ABC, ESPN, FX, and many more. The American online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google on Sunday announced that it has been restoring access to Walt Disney Co channels on its platform. The decision came in after the two-giant reached an agreement to end a two-day blackout. Also Read - Disney Plus now comes with support for Apple’s new group watch feature called SharePlay

“We’ve reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX,” YouTube tweeted. Also Read - YouTube services fixed after disruption affects thousands of users

The previous agreement between YouTube and Disney expired on Friday at 11:59 pm, after which the Disney media and YouTube reached a brief disruption. Disney then further said that the company is happy that all the sports and news plus kids, family, and general entertainment programming are all in the process of getting restored on YouTube across the country. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

“We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for the continued operation of our network’s portfolio. We appreciate Google’s collaboration in providing access to fair terms that suit the market, and we’re thrilled that our strong lineup of live sports and news as well as children’s, family, and general entertainment programming will be able to restore YouTube TV subscribers throughout. The country is in process,” Disney shared in a statement.

Disney, Disney channels, Disney app, Disney news, Disney YouTube, Disney YouTube disruption, Disney YouTube fallout, Disney YouTube contract, Disney channels on YouTube

Dinsey and YouTube disruption

The Disney and YouTube fallout came when Disney announced that it would be pulling 25 channels from YouTube’s TV streaming platform after both the parties failed to reach an agreement before their contract renewal. In addition, YouTube dropped its subscription price by $15 from $64.99 to $49.99 due to the result of the lost channels. But after the contract got renewed, the online video sharing platform said it would still honor the one-time $15 discount for all active members. The discount will reflect on the viewer’s next monthly bill.

“We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market,” Disney said in a statement on Sunday.

To recall, YouTube had the same fallout with NBCUniversal in October when NBCU threatened to pull 14 channels from YouTube TV over a similar carriage disagreement.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Best Sellers