Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans now start from Rs 499: Check new plans, prices, benefits, more
Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans now start from Rs 499: Check new plans, prices, benefits, more

Disney+ Hotstar has launched three new plans for suscribers in India including Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1499 wuth validity of one year. Check new plans, prices, benefits and more.

Disney+-Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has launched three new plans for subscribers in India starting at Rs 499. The video streaming platform has discontinued the cheaper Rs 399 VIP plan in India instead introduced Rs 499 plan that offers much more benefits to mobile users. Two more plans including “super” and “premium” have also been introduced. Also Read - Jio has new prepaid plans for you to access Disney+ Hotstar for free

The three new Disney+ Hotstar plans have come into effect starting September 1, 2021. With the introduction of new plans, Disney+ Hotstar ensures that users pay more only for higher video and audio quality, also get support for more devices and ad-free experience. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar new subscription plans come into from September 1: Check new plans, prices, how to buy

Disney+ Hotstar new plans list

The new Disney+ Hotstar start from Rs 499 and go up to Rs 1499 per year. Check the list of new plans here and benefits they offer. Also Read - Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider

–The Disney+ Hotstar Rs 499 annual plan offers support for one screen, access to HD content, stereo audio support, and other benefits including 7 Multiplex blockbusters, latest American shows and movies, Disney+ Originals, shows, movies & kids content, exclusive Hotstar specials, live sports including Cricket, Premier League & Formula 1 and Latest episodes of Indian TV Shows at 6 am every day.

–The Super plan is priced at Rs 899 per year and offers several benefits including FHD content, two screens support, Dolby 5.1, and other benefits including 7 Multiplex blockbusters, latest American Shows & movies, Disney+ Originals, Shows, Movies & Kids content, Exclusive Hotstar Specials, Live Sports including Cricket, Premier League & Formula 1 and latest episodes of Indian TV Shows at 6 am every day.

–The most premium Disney+ Hotstar plan is priced at Rs 1499 per year. Under this plan, users get access to four screens, 4K content, Dolby 5.1 support, and other benefits include 7 Multiplex blockbusters, latest American Shows & movies, Disney+ Originals, Shows, Movies & Kids content, exclusive Hotstar Specials, Live Sports including Cricket, Premier League & Formula 1, latest episodes of Indian TV Shows at 6 am every day and ad-free experience.

  Published Date: September 2, 2021 11:54 AM IST

