  Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

Disney Plus will reportedly make its debut in India in the second half of 2020, post the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

  Published: November 19, 2019 9:28 PM IST

Disney is soon expected to launch its online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) in India. This service is currently available in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. Now, there are reports claiming that Disney Plus might make its debut in India in the second half of 2020, post the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Notably, the Disney Plus app will not be available in India, and users will get the whole catalog on Hotstar.

Hotstar India recently made the announcement via Twitter, Techradar reports. The tweet reads, “Hi, We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!.” BGR India also recently discovered the potential price of Disney+ in India. We stumbled on the pricing for the service while trying to access it in India. So, Walt Disney is likely to price the Disney+ video streaming service at Rs 590 per month or Rs 5,900 per year. In the US, the service is available for $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

Besides, Disney recently announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” on March 31, 2020. Last week, Disney announced that over 10 million subscribers have signed up for its online streaming service on its first day of operation. Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service’s launch.

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

Besides, the highly anticipated new Disney+ app is available for LG smart TVs, as per the company. It means LG TV owners in certain countries can subscribe to Disney+ and start streaming the content on their smart televisions. LG will be providing the Disney+ app for nearly 900 television models produced between 2016 to 2019. The company has noted that the Disney+ app is available now on compatible LG TVs in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. LG customers in Australia and New Zealand will receive the service soon.

With inputs from IANS

