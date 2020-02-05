comscore Disney+ Hotstar India launch set for March 29: Check expected price
  Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price
Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price

Disney+ will likely be available with a starting price of Rs 590 per month in India. The Disney+ India launch will take place on March 29.

  Published: February 5, 2020 1:44 PM IST
Disney+ in India, Video streaming service details Hotstar

Disney+ will finally launch in India on March 29, the company’s CEO and Chairman Robert Iger confirmed during its Q1 2020 earnings call. Now, Indian users don’t need to use APKPure and a VPN app to access the Disney+ content. Disney+, which is a video streaming service, is currently available in countries like Canada, the US, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand, among others. Iger has confirmed that the company will rebrand Hotstar as ‘Disney+ Hotstar.’ Read on to know more about the expected India price of Disney+.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be launching Disney Plus in India through our Hotstar service on March 29, at the beginning of the Indian Premier League Cricket season,” said Iger during the call.  will also be rebranding the existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. “We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney Plus service in one of the most populous countries and fastest-growing economies in the world,” added Iger.

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

Disney+ Hotstar price in India (expected)

In December 2019, BGR India discovered the potential price of Disney+ in India. We stumbled on the pricing for the service while trying to access it in India. So, Disney+ will likely be available with a starting price of Rs 590 per month in India. On a yearly basis, you might be required to shed Rs 5,900 per year to get access to Disney+ in India. In the US, the service is available for $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime price in India

Currently, Hotstar offers two subscription plans, including Rs 999 for a year and Rs 299 for a month. There is also a Hotstar VIP plan, which customers can buy for Rs 365, and this price is for a yearly basis. Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. Moving to Netflix, users get to select from four different plans. These include the base Rs 199 per month Mobile plan, and Rs 499 per month Basic plan. The other two plans include Rs 649 per month Standard plan and Rs 799 per month Premium plan.

  Published Date: February 5, 2020 1:44 PM IST

