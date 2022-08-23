Disney Plus Day releases (Sep 8) : Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road and more
From Pinocchio, She-Hulk episode 4, to Thor: Love and Thunder, here are the top films and series that will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage and colorful personal stories. The film shows the making of Lucasfilm's original limited series for Disney+.
