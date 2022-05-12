comscore While Netflix struggles, Disney Plus gains almost 8 million subscribers
  • Home
  • News
  • Disney Plus Gains Almost 8 Million New Subscribers Globally As Netflix Witnesses A Slump
News

Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump

News

Disney Plus has reported 7.9 million new subscribers in Q2 2022, making a total of 87.6 million worldwide.

Untitled design - 2022-05-12T102501.197

Just when Netflix witnessed its biggest dip in subscriber count and revenue in the last 10 years, its competitor Disney Plus garnered almost 8 million subscribers in the same quarter. In the Q2 earnings report, Disney Plus announced to have added 7.9 million new subscribers on board, making a total of 87.6 million worldwide. These numbers are excluding the 50.1 million Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers in India. Also Read - Netflix will launch its ad-supported tier by the end of 2022: Report

Disney Plus gains 8 million subscribers

According to the company, streaming offerings including Hulu and ESPN have also grown to more than 205 million, up by 196.4 million. Disney is further earning more per subscriber as its average monthly revenue per paid user has increased to $6.32 from $6.01. The company gives credit to an “increase in retail pricing and a lower mix of wholesale subscribers” for this jump. Also Read - New on Netflix this month: Stranger Things, Cyber Hell, Senior Year and more

However, Disney believes that it is still losing money due to the high cost of production, advertising and technology. It does not want to increase the subscription cost, which was partially responsible for the Netflix subscriber dip, hence, introducing an ad-supported tier makes more sense. Disney Plus has already confirmed that it will introduce an ad-supported tier in 2023. Also Read - Netflix films to release this summer: The Gray Man, Thar, Spiderhead and more

This is something Netflix is planning to release in the last three months of 2022 along with paid password sharing feature.

For the unversed, Netflix reported a drop of 2,00,000 subscribers in the last quarter of 2022 and the company believes that it is going to drop even further in the next quarter.

As per a statement by Disney, “Revenues for the quarter and six months grew 23% and 29%, respectively, despite a $1.0 billion
reduction for the amount due to a customer to early termination license agreements for film and television content delivered in previous years in order for the Company to use the content primarily on our direct-to-consumer services.”

Disney Plus’ most popular films and shows right now are Marvel’s Moon Knight, Pixar’s Turning Red, Encanto and so on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
Mobiles
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Mobiles

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Disney Plus adds almost 8 million subscribers while Netflix grasp at straws

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

LIC IPO Allotment: एलआईसी आईपीओ में लगाए हैं पैसे? घर बैठे ऐसे चेक करें अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस

Android 13 में मिलेंगे ये 5 नए फीचर, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और प्राइवेसी होगा बेहतर

iPhone 15 होगा USB-C चार्जिंग पोर्ट साथ आने वाला पहला आईफोन! सुपरफास्ट हो जाएगी चार्जिंग स्पीड

धूम मचाने आई Harley-Davidson की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 160 किलोमीटर

Google ने पेश किया Scene Explorer और Multi Search टूल, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999