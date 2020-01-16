Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

Disney+, the long awaited streaming service from the house of mouse, debuted in November last year. Two months after its entrance into the streaming video on demand, the mobile app service has been downloaded nearly 41 million times across the App Store. It has also reportedly generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending. Disney+ generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days. The details were revealed by analytics firm Sensor Tower on Tuesday.

Disney+ delivers in the first two months of launch

Sensor Tower notes that competitors Netflix and Hulu predates its available data but it does have some comparison. In its report, the analytics firm notes that Disney rival HBO Now grossed $23.7 million during its first 60 days. This is despite that the fact that HBO Now launched alongside a new season of its top program – Game of Thrones. In comparison, Showtime, another popular streaming service in the United States, grossed $1.2 million. In terms of downloads, Disney+’s second month garnered 13.5 million, or 33 percent of the 40.9 million installs it has seen since launch.

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

Comparatively, 29 percent of HBO Now downloads during its first 60 days came from its second month. While its competitors launched within the United States only, Disney+ debuted in five countries. The streaming service is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. It may may arrive in India in the second half of 2020, post the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. As per report, there will be no separate app for Disney Plus as the whole catalog will be available on Hotstar.

The growth of Disney+ in its early days has been mainly driven by the popularity of The Mandalorian. Created by Jon Favreau, the show is the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise. The real litmus test for Disney+ would be to grow and retain existing subscribers with the introduction of new series. It will also have to compete with HBO, Quibi and Peacock in the next few months.

(Written with IANS inputs)