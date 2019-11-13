comscore Disney+ India launch: Hotstar India working on bringing all the content
The service provides access to all the Walt Disney portfolio. This includes content under Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. The company is also providing bundled subscriptions with other streaming services including Hulu and ESPN in the United States.

Disney+ video streaming service Hotstar

Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services giant Hotstar has long been rumored to bring the Disney+ content to the Indian market. However, with Disney+ launch in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, there is no dedicated announcement regarding the India launch. As noted previously, the service provides access to all the Walt Disney portfolio. This includes content under Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. The company is also providing bundled subscriptions with other streaming services including Hulu and ESPN in the United States. Moving back to Hotstar, interested fans were looking forward to an official statement regarding the launch of Disney+ by now.

Disney+ India launch details

However, Hotstar has not shared an official statement regarding the launch of Disney+. Taking a closer look, one of the Hotstar Twitter accounts, Hotstar Helps reaffirmed its commitment regarding the Disney+ launch. The account confirmed that Hotstar is currently working to bring the content to India. In past tweets, the company also confirmed that the content will be available on the Hotstar platform. This likely means that the service will not launch as a separate platform in the market. Though, this does confuse us when we look at the leaked India pricing.

Focusing on the leaked pricing, it looked quite official while somewhat matching Netflix India plans. It is also possible that Hotstar may add a third price tier to include the Dinsey+ content. This new segment will join the existing VIP and Premium segments at a higher price point. Hotstar has not shared the official launch date for Disney+ in India. In the meantime, we have shared a detailed guide on how to access the content now in India.

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

As noted previously, if Hotstar manages to maintain the subscription pricing, Disney+ subscription is likely to become a smash hit. The Rs 999 per year price will make Hotstar one of the most affordable and content-rich platforms in India. In addition, this will also likely make Hotstar one of the most inexpensive ways to access Disney+ content across the globe. It is also worth noting that Hotstar does not support 4K streaming. This likely means that users will have to access all the content in a mere 1080p resolution.

