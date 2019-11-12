comscore Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted; features, details
Disney+ India prices spotted; here's how they compare with Netflix, Prime video

Disney+ will provide unprecedented access to Disney's portfolio of content. This includes content across its properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Walt Disney has finally launched its much-anticipated video streaming service, Disney+ in the United States. As part of the launch, the company has also rolled out the official apps for multiple platforms. It is also worth noting that the service is also available for interested viewers in Canada and the Netherlands. For the uninitiated, Disney+ will provide unprecedented access to Disney’s portfolio of content. This includes content across its properties including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In addition, the company will also stream a number of original shows including the much anticipated The Mandalorian.

Details about the potential launch in India

As noted previously, the streaming service has not launched in India. Walt Disney has not shared any details about launching the service in the market at the time of writing. In fact, past reports have speculated that the company may bring all Disney+ content to Hotstar. It is likely to be limited to the Premium segment. However, Hotstar has not shared any details regarding any such arrangement. Hotstar currently provides two tiers of paid subscriptions. These include Hotstar VIP for Rs 365 per year and Hotstar Premium for Rs 999 per year.


Access to all the Disney+ content for just Rs 999 will be a bargain for Indian customers. Accessing the Hotstar app, there is no hint about an upcoming Disney+ content, at least in the immediate future. The lack of information is also not helping potential Disney fans in India. The Disney+ app is not available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store in India. Visiting the website redirects users to a landing page with a “Keep Me Updated” button.

Disney+ streaming subscription price in India

Amidst the lack of clarity, BGR India has likely discovered the potential price of Disney+ in India. We stumbled on the pricing for the service while trying to access it in India. So, Walt Disney is likely to price the Disney+ video streaming service at Rs 590 per month or Rs 5,900 per year. The yearly subscription will allow users to save 17 percent on the monthly subscription. In addition, the company is also likely to offer a free 7-day trial to users at launch. All this information likely means Dinsey+ may actually launch as a separate service in the coming months.

In contrast, Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. In addition, Amazon India also offers a 30-day free trial for the video streaming service. Moving to Netflix, users get to select from four different plans. These include the base Rs 199 per month Mobile plan, and Rs 499 per month Basic plan. The other two plans include Rs 649 per month Standard plan and Rs 799 per month Premium plan. Netflix also offers a 30-day free trial to potential users.

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

Apple TV+ is available for Rs 99 per month after a free 7-day trial. In addition, the new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and Apple TV buyers get a one-year free subscription for the service. There are a number of other video streaming services including SonyLIV, Voot, Spuul, Zee5, and more.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2019 6:18 PM IST

