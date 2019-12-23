comscore Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs: All you need to know
News

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs: All you need to know

News

Samsung will be providing the Disney+ app for nearly all Smart TV models produced between 2016 to 2019.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 7:23 PM IST
Disney+ in India, Video streaming service details Hotstar

Disney+, the latest on-demand video streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, is now available on Smart TVs as well. Samsung will be providing the Disney+ app for nearly all of its Smart TV models produced between 2016 to 2019. With this new addition, Disney+ will be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company thinks bringing the service to Samsung Smart TVs will help widen its availability across the country.

Related Stories


Disney+ on Samsung Smart TVs detailed

The company has noted that the app is available on compatible Samsung TVs in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. With this update, The app will be now available for download from the Samsung content store.

Alongside the new update, Samsung Netherlands is also offering users 2 years of free premium subscription to Disney+ on its select Samsung Smart TVs. The offer is only limited to Samsung QLED 8K 82Q950R, 75Q90R and 75Q85R models. While the 55-inch and 65-inch 55Q70R / 65Q80R Samsung Smart TVs get 1 year of free access.

Streaming platform detailed

The streaming service was launched in the US last month for $6.99 per month or $69 per year. Lately, the company announced that the service will be launched in major European markets. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and several other countries in the region on March 31, 2020.

Past reports indicate that Disney will team up with Hotstar to likely bring the content in India. However, there are no official details regarding this arrangement. Disney+ streaming app is available across multiple platforms. This includes the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Xbox One, Sony PS4, LG WebOS, and the website.

Earlier, Disney had said that it expects to spend about $1 billion in 2020 on original content for the platform and $2 billion by 2024. The platform includes various content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The streaming giant is also set to launch many new TV shows across the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 7:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020
News
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020
NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

News

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

Google Pay 2020: How to win up to Rs 2,020 | BGR India

How To

Google Pay 2020: How to win up to Rs 2,020 | BGR India

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Most Popular

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019
Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
How to access Disney+ in India right now

How To

How to access Disney+ in India right now

हिंदी समाचार

Honor MagicBook 15 लैपटॉप Intel 10th Gen प्रोसेसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

News

Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs
News
Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

News

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020
Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features

News

Infinix Hot 8 update brings lots of new features
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup

News

Huawei patents a smartphone with flip camera setup