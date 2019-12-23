Disney+ streaming app comes to Samsung Smart TVs

Disney+, the latest on-demand video streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, is now available on Smart TVs as well. Samsung will be providing the Disney+ app for nearly all of its Smart TV models produced between 2016 to 2019. With this new addition, Disney+ will be available across a spectrum of connected devices. The company thinks bringing the service to Samsung Smart TVs will help widen its availability across the country.

Disney+ on Samsung Smart TVs detailed

The company has noted that the app is available on compatible Samsung TVs in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. With this update, The app will be now available for download from the Samsung content store.

Alongside the new update, Samsung Netherlands is also offering users 2 years of free premium subscription to Disney+ on its select Samsung Smart TVs. The offer is only limited to Samsung QLED 8K 82Q950R, 75Q90R and 75Q85R models. While the 55-inch and 65-inch 55Q70R / 65Q80R Samsung Smart TVs get 1 year of free access.

Streaming platform detailed

The streaming service was launched in the US last month for $6.99 per month or $69 per year. Lately, the company announced that the service will be launched in major European markets. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and several other countries in the region on March 31, 2020.

Past reports indicate that Disney will team up with Hotstar to likely bring the content in India. However, there are no official details regarding this arrangement. Disney+ streaming app is available across multiple platforms. This includes the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Xbox One, Sony PS4, LG WebOS, and the website.

Earlier, Disney had said that it expects to spend about $1 billion in 2020 on original content for the platform and $2 billion by 2024. The platform includes various content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The streaming giant is also set to launch many new TV shows across the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises soon.