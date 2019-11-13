Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

The highly anticipated new Disney+ app is now available for LG smart TVs, noted LG Newsroom on Wednesday. It means LG TV owners in certain countries can subscribe to Disney+ and start streaming the content on their smart televisions. LG will be providing the Disney+ app for nearly 900 television models produced between 2016 to 2019.

The company has noted that the Disney+ app is available now on compatible LG TVs in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. LG customers in Australia and New Zealand will receive the service next week with other markets to follow. These all models specifically run the webOS smart TV platform.

“The arrival of Disney+ to the streaming marketplace is an exciting opportunity for LG customers,” said Lee Sang-woo, Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy and Content Business at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Both Disney and LG TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so our customers can enjoy the very best content as they were intended to be seen and heard.”

The Disney+ app can be easily be accessed through the Disney+ icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible smart televisions. “Subscribers can choose from a treasure trove of high-quality on-demand content with unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment as well as exclusive originals including feature films, shows, short-form content and documentaries – including the first live-action Star War series The Mandalorian – now streaming only on Disney+,” added LG’s Newsroom post.