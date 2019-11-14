comscore Disney+ streaming service gets over 10 million subscriber registrations
Disney+ streaming service gets over 10 million subscriber registrations on launch day

On the very first day of release, Disney+ users collectively spent 1.3 million hours streaming and watching the content available to them on the platform for the first day of release.

Disney has announced that over 10 million subscribers have signed up for its online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) on its first day of operation. Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service’s launch, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

The service was launched in the US on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69 per year. Recently the company announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” on March 31, 2020.

This will come almost 20 weeks after the service begins in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. Earlier, Disney had said that it expected to spend about $1 billion in 2020 on original content for the platform and $2 billion by 2024.

Meanwhile in India, the OTT player Hotstar has confirmed that it is currently working to bring the content to India. In past tweets, the company also confirmed that the content will be available on the Hotstar platform. This likely means that the service will not launch as a separate platform in the market. Though, this does confuse us when we look at the leaked India pricing.

Amidst the lack of clarity, BGR India recently discovered the potential pricing details of Disney+ for India. We stumbled on the pricing for the service while trying to access it in India. So, Walt Disney is likely to price the Disney+ video streaming service at Rs 590 per month or Rs 5,900 per year. The yearly subscription will allow users to save 17 percent on the monthly subscription. In addition, the company is also likely to offer a free 7-day trial to users at launch. All this information likely means Dinsey+ may actually launch as a separate service in the coming months.

Written with inputs from IANS

