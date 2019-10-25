comscore App Store showcases specially curated apps for Diwali 2019
  • Home
  • News
  • Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

News

These apps curated by Apple are meant to take care of every possible aspect of celebrating Diwali this year.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 5:34 PM IST
apple-app-store-diwali-2019

Diwali is just around the corner, and among the companies getting into the festive spirit is Apple. In order to help users find the right kind of apps and content for celebrating the festival, the company has updated its App Store. Till October 29, the ‘Today’ Tab on the App Store will showcase apps, games and more specially curated by Apple.

The idea behind this move is to help users in every possible aspect this festive season – be it booking holidays, planning DIY projects or apps to take the best photos. All these apps are listed under different categories.

Not everyone likes to buy festive things off the market, and instead spend time creating them at home. For those preferring such DIY projects, Apple suggests you check out apps like Pinterest, LoveKnitting, Houzz Home Design & Renovation, Canva, and wikiHow to name a few.

Apart from the decorations, food is something plays an equally important role during the festivities. Apple again suggests a few apps for those looking for ideas to cook up a scrumptious feast. These apps include Food Book Recipes, Kitchen Stories Recipes, Tasty, and Snapguide.

Talking of guests, planning a grand party at home? Apple says these apps will help you plan the ultimate party. These apps include My Party Planner, Cocktail Flow to help with drink recipes, UrbanClap, Swiggy, AnyList, and djay.

Lastly, if you are planning to escape the bustling city for a much needed break, these apps will help you. For travel arrangements, you can check out the App Store for the likes of Yatra, MakeMyTrip, Skyscanner, Redbus, ixigo or Zoomcar. For planning accommodations, you can check out apps like Airbnb, trivago, OYO, and Booking.com.

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
News
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

News

TCL Foldable smartphone features two folds and two hinges

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Top Products

Diwali gift guide: Last minute gift ideas for this festive season

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
Best fitness tracker and smartwatches to buy this Diwali

Top Products

Best fitness tracker and smartwatches to buy this Diwali
Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick
Apple Watch comes to the rescue of a Canadian woman

Wearables

Apple Watch comes to the rescue of a Canadian woman
Apple Watch detects hard fall, saves man's life in the US

Wearables

Apple Watch detects hard fall, saves man's life in the US

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Festive Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: Realme स्मार्टफोन 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदें

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
News
Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season
Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 2.0 Beta program launched
Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more

News

Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29: Price in India, features and more
A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year

News

A look at manufacturers who will ship Android 10 updates this year
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report