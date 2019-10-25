Diwali is just around the corner, and among the companies getting into the festive spirit is Apple. In order to help users find the right kind of apps and content for celebrating the festival, the company has updated its App Store. Till October 29, the ‘Today’ Tab on the App Store will showcase apps, games and more specially curated by Apple.

The idea behind this move is to help users in every possible aspect this festive season – be it booking holidays, planning DIY projects or apps to take the best photos. All these apps are listed under different categories.

Not everyone likes to buy festive things off the market, and instead spend time creating them at home. For those preferring such DIY projects, Apple suggests you check out apps like Pinterest, LoveKnitting, Houzz Home Design & Renovation, Canva, and wikiHow to name a few.

Apart from the decorations, food is something plays an equally important role during the festivities. Apple again suggests a few apps for those looking for ideas to cook up a scrumptious feast. These apps include Food Book Recipes, Kitchen Stories Recipes, Tasty, and Snapguide.

Talking of guests, planning a grand party at home? Apple says these apps will help you plan the ultimate party. These apps include My Party Planner, Cocktail Flow to help with drink recipes, UrbanClap, Swiggy, AnyList, and djay.

Lastly, if you are planning to escape the bustling city for a much needed break, these apps will help you. For travel arrangements, you can check out the App Store for the likes of Yatra, MakeMyTrip, Skyscanner, Redbus, ixigo or Zoomcar. For planning accommodations, you can check out apps like Airbnb, trivago, OYO, and Booking.com.