comscore Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
  • Home
  • News
  • Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Twitter lets users control how high the diya's flames will burn. This can be done by switching between light and dark modes on Twitter desktop and mobile apps.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 1:35 PM IST
diwali-2019-twitter-emoji

Twitter on Thursday announced a new emoji allowing its users to control how high the diyas flame burns during Diwali.

The emoji – diya or oil lamp, when viewed in the light mode appears with a small flame. However, keeping in line with the spirit of the festival of lights, audiences could have the flame burn brighter by switching over to Twitter‘s dark mode.

Twitter’s dark mode consists of two variations, “dim” and “lights out”. The former is already available across the Web, iOS and Android, while the latter has been available on the Web and iOS, and rolled out on Android this week. “Lights Out” mode could save battery life on those devices with OLED screens, improves readability at night, and also increased accessibility for individuals with specific types of visual impairment.

It would also render in eleven languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu allowing a diverse set of people to celebrate Diwali and join the public conversation. The emoji will be available until October 29.

“In line with our tradition of engaging people in this conversation, as well as delighting them with innovations, we have launched a ‘Lights On’ diya emoji to represent the joy of the festival of lights,” Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
News
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

News

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

Gaming

ASUS announces the availability of ROG Phone 2 accessories

Reliance JioPhone All-In-One plans announced starting at Rs 75

Telecom

Reliance JioPhone All-In-One plans announced starting at Rs 75

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

Moto G8 Plus vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
Instagram to give users more control over the data they share: All you need to know

News

Instagram to give users more control over the data they share: All you need to know
Instagram dark mode rolling out

News

Instagram dark mode rolling out
WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

News

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file
Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

News

Aadhaar linking with social media accounts needs a new law: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए चार नए ऑल-इन-वन रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

TCL ने दिखाया ट्रिपल फोल्ड होने वाला फोल्डेबल डिवाइस, बैक में दिया है क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

UMIDIGI Power 3 स्मार्टफोन 6,150mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरे के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, देखें वीडियो

PUBG Mobile का नया Payload Mode खेलने के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, गेम में हेलीकॉप्टर और नए हथियार जुड़े

मोटोरोला ने Moto G8 Play और Moto E6 Play को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
News
Diwali 2019: Twitter reveals festive-special emojis for users
Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December

News

Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December
BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know

News

BSNL unveils prepaid plans for free voice calls to MTNL mobile numbers: All you need to know
Moto G8 Plus vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

News

Moto G8 Plus vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared
Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019

News

Xiaomi dominated Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2019