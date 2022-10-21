comscore Diwali 2022: Bring home new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000, here's how
Diwali 2022: Here's how to get a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000

Those who are planning to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 this Diwali can bring home the popular motorcycle for Rs 11,000, thanks to the better finance options available on the bike.

  • Royal Enfield recently announced that its total sales increased by more than twofold to 82,097 units.
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs between Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The company registered a 29.60 percent YoY growth.
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield recently announced that its total sales increased by more than twofold to 82,097 units in September 2022. Out of which, the company sold 27,571 units of Royal Enfield Classic 350. In September 2021, domestic sales were 27,233 units; last month, they were 73,646 units. In a similar vein, exports increased by 8,451 units in comparison to 6,296 units in the same month last year. Royal Enfield sold 1,83,067 units in Q3 2022. The company registered a 29.60 percent YoY growth. With 41,815 units volume growth over 1,41,252 units sold in Q3 of 2021. Now, those who are planning to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350 this Diwali can bring home the popular motorcycle for Rs 11,000, thanks to the better finance options available on the bike. Also Read - Jio True 5G launch expected on Diwali: Here's how to get invite for welcome offer

As per report, the company is providing the option of getting 60 months, 48 months, and 68 months EMI’s on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Those are planning to opt the EMI of 60 months would need to pay Rs 4,557, for the four-month option, the buyer will have an EMI of Rs 5,341 and for 36 monthly option, the installments will be Rs 6,666. Fo those who are unaware, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs between Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes against other similar bikes like Jawa Standard, Honda Hness CB350 and more. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Spotify launches a dedicated hub with playlists, exclusive clips and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come in 11 colour options while there will be five variants of the much loved Classic 350. The motorcycle bears the distinct teardrop shaped tank, and the classic Royal Enfield casquette that houses a new headlamp along with the signature ‘tiger lamps’ – pilot lights – an enduring feature on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954. Also Read - Uber tips and tricks: How to travel safe during Diwali

The Classic 350 is Powered by the modern, globally appreciated 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor. With the 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine, the Classic generates a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm.

With the primary balancer shaft that cuts down the vibrations, the reborn Classic feels smooth and well-mannered on road. The gear shifting is crisp and smooth, thanks to the optimized 5-speed gearbox that ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed.

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 12:30 PM IST
