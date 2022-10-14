Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

comscore Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Diwali 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Mahindra Xuv300 And Alturas G4 Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
News

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

News

Mahindra is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on its recently launched Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 as well as Alturas G4.

Highlights

  • The offer is composed of a combination of cash discounts, exchange benefits.
  • Mahindra Alturas G4 buyers can receive up to Rs 11,500 in corporate discounts.
  • Scorpio Classic is being offered with discount offers of up to Rs 1,75,000 of cash discounts.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (13)

Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Amit festive season, Domestic auto maker Mahindra is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on its recently launched Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 as well as Alturas G4. The offer is composed of a combination of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate discounts. Mahindra Scorpio is one of the best-selling products of the Indian UV giant and Mahindra XUV300 is one of the most famous 5-seater SUVs available in a price range of Rs. 8.41 – 14.07 Lakh. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 buyers can receive up to Rs 11,500 in corporate discounts in addition to Rs 2,20,000 in cash discounts, Rs 20,000 in accessory discounts, and Rs 5,000 in exchange benefits. Also Read - 5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung under Rs 15,000

Mahindra Scorpio Classic discounts, Mahindra Scorpio Classic Diwali offers, Mahindra Scorpio Classic sale, Mahindra Scorpio Classic review, Mahindra Scorpio Classic bookings, Mahindra Scorpio Classic price, Mahindra XUV300 sale, Mahindra XUV300 diwali offers, Mahindra XUV300 discounts, Mahindra XUV300 review, Mahindra XUV300 price, Mahindra, Diwali 2022

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is being offered with discount offers of up to Rs 1,75,000 of cash discounts. The car maker is also offering accessories worth Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. In addition, the company is offering Rs 10,000 in corporate discounts as well.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Features

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is available with cash discounts up to Rs 29,000 on a few versions. The consumers will also receive accessories worth Rs. 10,000, exchange advantages worth Rs. 25,000, and corporate discounts up to Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic discounts, Mahindra Scorpio Classic Diwali offers, Mahindra Scorpio Classic sale, Mahindra Scorpio Classic review, Mahindra Scorpio Classic bookings, Mahindra Scorpio Classic price, Mahindra XUV300 sale, Mahindra XUV300 diwali offers, Mahindra XUV300 discounts, Mahindra XUV300 review, Mahindra XUV300 price, Mahindra, Diwali 2022

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. sold a total of 34,508 units of passenger cars in September 2022 versus 13,134 units in the same month last year. The company also registered a growth of 163 percent last month. As of September 2022, Mahindra sold a total of 168,723 units over the last year’s figures which stand at 93,355 units. The total percentage chance in 2022 was about 81 percent.

In the commercial vehicle space too, the company registered significant growth. Compared to last year, the light commercial vehicle <2T category witnessed the highest growth. 4,452 units of LCV in this category were sold in versus 1,525units last year.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2022 3:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 14, 2022 3:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones
Mobiles
New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones
Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus with a MediaTek chipset debuts in India at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check its top alternatives here

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

Apps

Instagram now allows users to verify age via video selfie in India

WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Know how it will work

News

WhatsApp users can edit sent messages: Know how it will work

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched at Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Watch video for Details

New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Instagram update: Top 5 super useful Instagram features you didn't know existed

Instagram update: Top 5 super useful Instagram features you didn't know existed

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More