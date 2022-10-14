Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

Amit festive season, Domestic auto maker Mahindra is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on its recently launched Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 as well as Alturas G4. The offer is composed of a combination of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate discounts. Mahindra Scorpio is one of the best-selling products of the Indian UV giant and Mahindra XUV300 is one of the most famous 5-seater SUVs available in a price range of Rs. 8.41 – 14.07 Lakh. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 buyers can receive up to Rs 11,500 in corporate discounts in addition to Rs 2,20,000 in cash discounts, Rs 20,000 in accessory discounts, and Rs 5,000 in exchange benefits.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is being offered with discount offers of up to Rs 1,75,000 of cash discounts. The car maker is also offering accessories worth Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. In addition, the company is offering Rs 10,000 in corporate discounts as well.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is available with cash discounts up to Rs 29,000 on a few versions. The consumers will also receive accessories worth Rs. 10,000, exchange advantages worth Rs. 25,000, and corporate discounts up to Rs. 4,000.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. sold a total of 34,508 units of passenger cars in September 2022 versus 13,134 units in the same month last year. The company also registered a growth of 163 percent last month. As of September 2022, Mahindra sold a total of 168,723 units over the last year’s figures which stand at 93,355 units. The total percentage chance in 2022 was about 81 percent.

In the commercial vehicle space too, the company registered significant growth. Compared to last year, the light commercial vehicle <2T category witnessed the highest growth. 4,452 units of LCV in this category were sold in versus 1,525units last year.