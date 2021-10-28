Drone maker DJI has launched the successor of the original ‘DJI Action’ camera called ‘DJI Action 2’ in the global market. The highlights of the camera include a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K recording. Also Read - DJI FPV first person hybrid drone with motion controller launched: Price, features

The DJI Action 2 comes with a cube-shaped full-touch screen display and lightweight aluminum alloy body. The camera comes with a magnetic locking design which aims to allow users to quickly change accessories effortlessly.

It has a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen, and an additional OLED screen can be added on with a front touchscreen module that attaches to the bottom of the camera unit.

The camera features a small module measuring 39mm square and 22mm deep. The camera packs a 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K videos. The 12-megapixel lens has a wide 155-degree field of view.

The camera is capable of shooting videos at up to 4K resolution at 120fps. The lens on the action camera comes with a Field of View of 155 degrees and the custom aspheric lens sharpens edges and reduces image distortion, the company claims.

It also comes with features like Slow Motion, Hyperlapse and Timelapse, QuickClip for capturing short videos, and live streaming support.

Action 2 comes within two kits options, including one that comes with a battery expansion module (Power Combo) that extends use to up to three hours for $399. The other option comes with a module that contains a front-facing touch display and extends the battery to up to 160 minutes for $519.

