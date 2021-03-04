DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

DJI, the China-based company popular for its modern flying cameras (aka drone) has launched a new FPV hybrid drone. The new drone designed for beginners and intermediate drone users comes with a combo of a first-person perspective, speed, ‘agility’ to that of a racing drone.

The new DJI FPV uses the custom OcuSync 3.0 technology, and HD transmission technology. The drone is propelled by high-performing motors that can lift up from standstill to 100kmph in just 2 seconds. Moreover, the new DJI drone has a peak of 140kmph. DJI has added three flight modes to its new FPV hybrid drone that include- Normal mode, manual mode, and sports mode. Also Read - DJI Mavic Air 2 takes 48MP photos and records 4K at 60fps: Check price, flight time and other features

DJI FPV hybrid drone: Features

As mentioned, the hybrid drone will offer three different flight modes.

Normal mode– This mode is meant for novice pilots or to say for beginners. It allows the drone to hover in place with the use of GPS and visual positioning systems (VPS) at the bottom. The mode allows for obstacle detection as well.

Manual mode– This mode designed for advanced users allows taking full control over the drone. With the training wheels taken off, all the sensors and hovering are disabled in the manual mode.

Irrespective of whichever mode you use, the DJI FPV’s Emergency Brake and hover feature can be used at any time with the press of a button. DJI has also implemented a Return to Home feature that allows the drone to fly back to the original base either manually or in case it loses connection. An ADB-S receiver is incorporated as well to warn pilots of any aircraft hovering in the vicinity. Other features include- auto-switching dual frequencies, anti-interface, and 50Mbps bitrate.

That said, the highlight of the DJI FPV is the DJI FPV Googles V2 with which the pilots will be able to view footage from up to 10kms. The goggles themselves offer three different modes- standard low-latency mode, smooth mode, and audience mode. The standard low-latency mode displays 1440 x 810p resolution at 60 fps or an increased field of view at 50 fps. Meanwhile, smooth mode increases the frame rate to up to 120 fps with 142-degree FoV but has the same resolution as the standard mode. As for the audience mode, it connects up to eight additional googles to the ‘single view.’

Speaking of the DJI FPV camera, it uses a 4K/60p 120Mbps camera mounted on a gimbal which can record 4X slow-mo video at 1080p resolution. The camera also features DJI’s RockSteady digital image stabilization for smooth footage.

DJI FPV hybrid drone: Price

As far as pricing is concerned, the DJI FPV hybrid drone is priced at $1299 (roughly Rs 94,500) which is inclusive of the remote controller 2, FPV Goggles V2, cables, and one battery. There is a standalone motion controller which enables the pilot to control the drone with movements of the hand. It is priced at $199 (around Rs 14,500). Users can also grab the DJI FPV Fly More Kit, which bags-in two additional batteries and a charging hub for $299 (around Rs 21,800).