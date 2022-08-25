comscore DJI launches Avata drone which can be piloted using just 'Goggles'
  • Home
  • News
  • Dji Launches Avata Drone Which Can Be Piloted Using Just Goggles
News

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using 'Goggles'

News

DJI Avata has been launched at $629 (roughly Rs 50,300) without a remote controller, motion controller, or goggles

DJI Avata Drone

DJI launched the new DJI Avata drone globally. The company aims at providing a better first-person view (FPV) drone flight without compromising on agility, and easy control with the new Avata. Along with the drone, DJI has introduced new DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller that are compatible with the DJI Avata. Both new hardware will provide more in-flight control.

Price and Availability

DJI Avata has been launched at $629 (roughly Rs 50,300) without a remote controller, motion controller, or goggles. This option will only work for those who already have a compatible model to control and view from the drone. The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo retails for $1388 (roughly Rs 1,11,000) and includes DJI Avata, DJI Goggles 2, and the DJI Motion Controller. The DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo retails for $1168 (roughly Rs 93,000) and includes DJI Avata, the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI Motion Controller.

DJI Avata Design

The drone gets a compact design. DJI claims that the company has stripped down the chassis of a traditional drone into a body built for speed and agility. The drone weighs only 410 grams and integrates aerodynamic propeller guards.

DJI Avata Camera

The new Avata comes with a stabilized camera, featuring a 1/1.7” CMOS sensor with 48 million effective pixels. The drone delivers imaging features like 4K/60fps and 2.7K/50/60/100/120fps video. The drone has a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller

DJI Goggles 2 is a new flight control technology which is coupled with the DJI Motion Controller, which steers the drone according to the movement of the pilot’s hand. Users can also control the drone with the existing DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 and the DJI FPV Goggles V2.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 8:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 25, 2022 8:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC
How To
How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC
5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

Telecom

5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

News

Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo next to the message

Apps

WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo next to the message

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera design details tipped

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera design details tipped

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using Goggles 2 controller

5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo next to the message

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera design details tipped

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details