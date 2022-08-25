Dji Launches Avata Drone Which Can Be Piloted Using Just Goggles

DJI launched the new DJI Avata drone globally. The company aims at providing a better first-person view (FPV) drone flight without compromising on agility, and easy control with the new Avata. Along with the drone, DJI has introduced new DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller that are compatible with the DJI Avata. Both new hardware will provide more in-flight control.

Price and Availability

DJI Avata has been launched at $629 (roughly Rs 50,300) without a remote controller, motion controller, or goggles. This option will only work for those who already have a compatible model to control and view from the drone. The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo retails for $1388 (roughly Rs 1,11,000) and includes DJI Avata, DJI Goggles 2, and the DJI Motion Controller. The DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo retails for $1168 (roughly Rs 93,000) and includes DJI Avata, the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI Motion Controller.

DJI Avata Design

The drone gets a compact design. DJI claims that the company has stripped down the chassis of a traditional drone into a body built for speed and agility. The drone weighs only 410 grams and integrates aerodynamic propeller guards.

DJI Avata Camera

The new Avata comes with a stabilized camera, featuring a 1/1.7” CMOS sensor with 48 million effective pixels. The drone delivers imaging features like 4K/60fps and 2.7K/50/60/100/120fps video. The drone has a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller

DJI Goggles 2 is a new flight control technology which is coupled with the DJI Motion Controller, which steers the drone according to the movement of the pilot’s hand. Users can also control the drone with the existing DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 and the DJI FPV Goggles V2.