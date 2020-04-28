A few weeks ago we expected a DJI teaser to eventually lead to the launch of the Mavic Air 2 drone. Now that has finally happened and we have a DJI Mavic Air 2 quadcopter that starts at $799 (about Rs 60,861). This price is the same as the last DJI Mavic Air model. This makes it a refreshed mid-range option between the more expensive Mavic 2 and the affordable Mavic Mini. Also Read - DJI to launch new product on April 27; could it be the Mavic Air 2?

The Mavic Air 2 is still a compact drone but that being said, the new update is slightly heavier than the older Mavic Air. As per the company, most people wouldn’t mind the extra weight if it came with an extended in-air time. The weight also may help with better navigation in off-weather conditions. Along with a better new rotor design and more improvements in the quadcopter’s aerodynamics more flight time is achieved. DJI claims that the Mavic Air 2 can remain aloft for 34 minutes, significantly more than the 21 minutes on its predecessor. Also Read - DJI Mavic Mini is a small foldable drone that doesn't need registration to fly

One of the biggest change in the DJI Mavic Air 2 is the bigger image sensor in the camera unit on the updated drone. The new half-inch sensor is bigger than the 1 2/3rd- inch sensor on the older Mavic Air. This will lead to better, bigger, and sharper images. This is thanks to the output still being 12MP pictures. A new composite image option even stitches up multiple single 12MP shots to ‘create’ a 48-megapixels image. Also Read - DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal launched for $119; details

In terms of video recording, the DJI Mavic Air 2 is the brand’s first drone to support 4K recording at 60 fps. The previous drones from the company maxed out at 30fps while shooting 4K. New slow-motion modes will slow down footage up to four times, or eight times. New HDR video standards will also help you get some good video from the drone at this price.

A new Hyperlight mode in the Smart Photo section handles low-light images, cutting out the noise, and producing more detailed images. Note that the shape of the camera has also changed. So any older accessories that latched on to the camera will not be compatible with the DJI Mavic Air 2.