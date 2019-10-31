DJI Mavic Mini is a small foldable drone that doesn't need registration to fly

DJI has launched Mavic Mini, it’s lightest and smallest foldable drone yet. The Mavic Mini weighs 249 grams, which makes it portable and easy to fly. Since it falls in the sub-250 grams category, the drone does not need to be registered. According to India’s drone policy, nano RPAs weighing under 250 grams are exempt from registration, import licenses as well as NPNT compliance. You will be able to fly the Mavic Mini up to 50 feet and in enclosed premises in India without any registration.

The Mavic Mini is the fifth drone to debut as part of Mavic series. It builds on the technological innovations in DJI‘s series of folding Mavic drones. The smallest foldable drone yet from DJI has max ascent speed of 4m/s in S Mode. In P Mode, the speed is 2m/s and in C Mode, the speed is 1.5m/s. The max descent speed is 3m/s in S Mode, 1.8m/s in P Mode and 1m/s in C Mode. The maximum speed of the drone is 13m/s in S Mode, 8m/s in P Mode and 4m/s in C Mode. The speed is measured near sea level with no wind support.

Despite its compact form factor, DJI Mavic Mini has maximum flight time of 20 minutes. The timing is measured while flying at 14kph in windless conditions. The maximum service ceiling above sea level is 3000 meters. The maximum wind speed resistance is 8m/s with maximum tilt angle of 30 degrees in S Mode, 20 degree in P Mode and C Mode. The drone operates in temperature range of 0 degrees to 40 degree celsius. It supports both GPS and GLONASS for accurate positioning.

The Mavic Mini comes equipped with a 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with a 83-degree field of view. The sensor has an aperture of f/2.9 and can record video at ISO 100 – 3200. It captures 4000 x 3000 pixel resolution images in 4:3 format and 4000 x 2250 images in 16:9 aspect ratio. The video resolution is 2.7K at 25 or 30 frames per second. Mavic Mini owners can also shoot 1080p videos at 25 or 30 or 60 frames per second. The maximum video bitrate is 40Mbps.

The Mavic Mini pairs with Android or iOS with the help of DJI Fly app. The dedicated remote controller maintains an HD video feed at a distance of up to 4km. The Mavic Mini is available for $399 (around Rs 28,250) while Fly More Combo is available for $499 (around Rs 35,300). The drone will start shipping to those who pre-order from November 11.